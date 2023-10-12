Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 12, 2023
Green flags in a guy
HE takes care of you and your needs even before you ask him to and understands exactly what you need and when
Caring
Image Source: Pexels
HE is kind to you and also to the people around, speaks to you in a proper tone, adorns you with his smile while taking care of you
Kind
Image Source: Pexels
HE respects you and your boundaries, and supports your decision
Respect
Image Source: Pexels
HE is honest with you, tells you about all those things that matter to him, doesn’t keep secrets
Honest
Image Source: Pexels
HE is mature enough to handle situations without making a scene, understands your needs, communicates in times of conflict instead of ruling out decisions
Mature
Image Source: Pexels
HE is close to his family, respects them and has a strong bond with them. If he does this, then he will stick around and love the family that he will build with you
Family
Image Source: Pexels
HE puts in effort even in the smallest of things that shows how much he loves you and how much you mean to him
Effort
Image Source: Pexels
HE is committed to you and shows it to you time and again by talking about forever
Commitment
Image Source: Pexels
HE is patient with you no matter what his situation or matter is and handles everything that comes in a calm way without losing his cool
Patient
Image Source: Pexels
HE gives you the independence to do things that you want to because he trusts and believes in you, respects your boundaries and personal space
Independence
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.