Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 12, 2023

Green flags in a guy

HE takes care of you and your needs even before you ask him to and understands exactly what you need and when

Caring

HE is kind to you and also to the people around, speaks to you in a proper tone, adorns you with his smile while taking care of you

Kind

HE respects you and your boundaries, and supports your decision 

Respect

HE is honest with you, tells you about all those things that matter to him, doesn’t keep secrets

Honest

HE is mature enough to handle situations without making a scene, understands your needs, communicates in times of conflict instead of ruling out decisions

Mature

HE is close to his family, respects them and has a strong bond with them. If he does this, then he will stick around and love the family that he will build with you

Family

HE puts in effort even in the smallest of things that shows how much he loves you and how much you mean to him

Effort

HE is committed to you and shows it to you time and again by talking about forever 

Commitment

HE is patient with you no matter what his situation or matter is and handles everything that comes in a calm way without losing his cool

Patient

HE gives you the independence to do things that you want to because he trusts and believes in you, respects your boundaries and personal space

Independence

