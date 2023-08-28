Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
AUGUST 28, 2023
Green flags in a relationship
Image: Pexels
If your partner can hold open and respectful communication, it is a green flag
Communication
If your partner supports you through all the ups and downs, they are a keeper
Image: Pexels
Support
If your partner is comfortable opening up and displaying their vulnerability, they trust you
Image: Pexels
Availability
Respect is crucial for every relationship. If your partner respects your space and boundaries, it promotes growth
Image: Pexels
Respect
Sharing
Image: Pexels
If you both share interests, it can create enjoyable experiences! It can strengthen the bond you share while displaying compatibility
Image: Pexels
Resolution
Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship! But the way you approach and resolve the conflicts matters. Maintaining empathy and understanding while conflict resolution is pivotal
If your partner puts efforts to improve themselves for the betterment of your relationship, it is a green flag
Efforts
Image: Pexels
If your partner does not hesitate to introduce you publicly, they are invested in the bond
Introduction
Image: Pexels
Disagreements
Image: Pexels
Disagreements are inevitable in a relationship. If your partner does not resort to insults or name-calling, it is a green flag
Image: Pexels
If your partner believes in shared responsibilities both on the financial and familial front, they are a keeper
Responsibility
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.