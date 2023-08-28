Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Green flags in a relationship

Image: Pexels

If your partner can hold open and respectful communication, it is a green flag 

Communication 

If your partner supports you through all the ups and downs, they are a keeper 

Image: Pexels

Support 

If your partner is comfortable opening up and displaying their vulnerability, they trust you

Image: Pexels

Availability 

Respect is crucial for every relationship. If your partner respects your space and boundaries, it promotes growth 

Image: Pexels

Respect

 Sharing 

Image: Pexels

If you both share interests, it can create enjoyable experiences! It can strengthen the bond you share while displaying compatibility 

Image: Pexels 

Resolution 

Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship! But the way you approach and resolve the conflicts matters. Maintaining empathy and understanding while conflict resolution is pivotal 

If your partner puts efforts to improve themselves for the betterment of your relationship, it is a green flag 

Efforts

Image: Pexels 

If your partner does not hesitate to introduce you publicly, they are invested in the bond 

 Introduction

Image: Pexels

 Disagreements

Image: Pexels

Disagreements are inevitable in a relationship. If your partner does not resort to insults or name-calling, it is a green flag 

Image: Pexels 

If your partner believes in shared responsibilities both on the financial and familial front, they are a keeper

Responsibility 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here