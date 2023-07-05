Heading 3
Green tea packs for glowing skin
Green Tea is usually a detox drink consumed in the morning for glowing skin and weight loss
Green Tea
Green Tea reduces inflammation, hydrates the skin, and has anti-aging properties. Take a look at the face packs
Benefits
Mix Aloe vera gel, turmeric, and some green tea. Apply for 15 mins and wash it off
Aloe Vera and Turmeric
Mix rice flour, lemon juice, rose water, and green tea powder to make a paste and apply for 20 mins and rinse it off
Rice flour and lemon
Yogurt
Mix some yogurt and green tea powder and keep it on for 15 mins and wash it off
Orange peel powder and lemon
Grind orange peel to form a powder and add some green tea powder and lemon juice. Apply for 15 mins and wash it off
Mix green tea and bentonite clay to form a pack. Apply to your face and let it dry. Later, wash it off with cold water
Clay mask
Mix besan and turmeric in a bowl and add freshly made green tea. Apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off
Besan and turmeric
Honey
Combine honey and green tea powder to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off
Mix some olive oil with green tea powder and apply the pack for 15 mins and wash it off
Olive Oil
