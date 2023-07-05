Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Green tea packs for glowing skin

Green Tea is usually a detox drink consumed in the morning for glowing skin and weight loss

Green Tea

Green Tea reduces inflammation, hydrates the skin, and has anti-aging properties. Take a look at the face packs

Benefits

Mix Aloe vera gel, turmeric, and some green tea. Apply for 15 mins and wash it off

Aloe Vera and Turmeric

Mix rice flour, lemon juice, rose water, and green tea powder to make a paste and apply for 20 mins and rinse it off

Rice flour and lemon

Yogurt

Mix some yogurt and green tea powder and keep it on for 15 mins and wash it off

Orange peel powder and lemon

Grind orange peel to form a powder and add some green tea powder and lemon juice. Apply for 15 mins and wash it off

Mix green tea and bentonite clay to form a pack. Apply to your face and let it dry. Later, wash it off with cold water

Clay mask

Mix besan and turmeric in a bowl and add freshly made green tea. Apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off


Besan and turmeric

Honey

Combine honey and green tea powder to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off

Mix some olive oil with green tea powder and apply the pack for 15 mins and wash it off

Olive Oil

