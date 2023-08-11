Grooming hacks for girls in their 20s

Heading 3

As you enter your 20s, your skin demands more and more attention 

Your skin needs gentle skin care products and some pampering once in a while

Here are some awesome grooming hacks that will help you in your beauty journey

Exfoliate with a dry brush before shaving

Use your hair conditioner as a shaving cream

Mix coconut oil with lemon juice to get rid of dandruff

Dip a Q-tip in olive oil to get rid of kajal spills

Use a toothbrush to gently scrub your lips 

Trim your nails immediately after the shower

Trust us! These on-the-go hacks will make your life easier 

