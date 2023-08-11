Heading 3
AUGUST 11, 2023
Grooming hacks for girls in their 20s
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
As you enter your 20s, your skin demands more and more attention
Your skin needs gentle skin care products and some pampering once in a while
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Here are some awesome grooming hacks that will help you in your beauty journey
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Exfoliate with a dry brush before shaving
Image: Pexels
#1
#2
Image: Pexels
Use your hair conditioner as a shaving cream
Image: Pexels
#3
Mix coconut oil with lemon juice to get rid of dandruff
Dip a Q-tip in olive oil to get rid of kajal spills
#4
Image: Pexels
Use a toothbrush to gently scrub your lips
#5
Image: Pexels
#6
Image: Pexels
Trim your nails immediately after the shower
Image: Pexels
Trust us! These on-the-go hacks will make your life easier
