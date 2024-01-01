Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
january 1, 2024
Grumpy sunshine books to read
The first book of the series Dreamland Billionaires follows the story of three brothers. It’s a workplace grumpy-sunshine romance set in the backdrop of an adventure theme park
The Fine Print
Instagram- laurenasherauthor
The first book in the Twisted Series, a brother’s best friend, grumpy sunshine contemporary romance. It is an interconnected series of four books following the lives of four friends Ava, Jules, Bridget and Stella
Twisted love, Ana Huang
(Instagram- authoranahuang)
A contemporary rom-com, about Piper Bellinger, a Hollywood socialite who is sent to a small fishing town to learn responsibility. It is a heartwarming read with laugh out loud Humor and amazing chemistry between the characters
It happened one summer, Tessa Bailey
(Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor)
The second book in the Made Series, a dark mafia romance companion novel series, would recommend starting from The Sweetest Oblivion. This book follows the story of Gianna and Christian from the first book and how they got where they are
The Maddest Obsession, Danielle Lori
Danielle Lori Instagram
The fourth book in the Dark Verse Series, that follows the story of Alpha and Zephyr. A dark marriage of convenience along with grumpy sunshine, it is highly recommended to be read in the proper order
The Finisher, Runyx
(Instagram- authorrunyx)
TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace, a reverse grumpy sunshine, college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink
Icebreaker, Hannah Grace
(Instagram- hannahgraceauthor)
The first book in the Knockemout series which includes a things we hide from the light and Things we left behind. The book follows the story of Naomi, a runaway bride who finds herself in the small town of Knockemout
Things we never got over, Lucy Score
(Instagram- scorelucy)
It is the third book in the Windy City Series which follows the book Mile High. It follows the story of Kai, a single dad and starting pitcher for Chicago’s MLB team and Miller who is an award winning pastry chef
Caught Up, Liz Tomforde
(Instagram- liztomforde.author)
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, Mariana Zapata
(Instagram- marianazapata)
A charming rom-com that follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Olive Smith as she engages in a fake relationship with a charming and nerdy professor, exploring the unpredictable equations of love and science
The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood
(Instagram- alihazelwood)
