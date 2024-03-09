Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

March 09, 2024

Guava delicacies to try

Blend ripe guavas with water or milk to make a refreshing and nutritious drink

Guava juice or smoothie

Image: pexels

Cook guava pulp with sugar until it thickens to make a sweet paste, often used in desserts or as a spread

Guava paste

Image: pexels

Combine chopped guava with other fruits like pineapple, mango, and citrus for a colorful and flavorful salad

 Guava salad

Image: pexels

Cook guava pulp with sugar and pectin to make a spreadable jam or jelly

Guava jam or jelly

Image: pexels

Freeze guava puree with sugar and lemon juice to make a refreshing and light dessert

Image: pexels

Guava sorbet

Add guava puree or diced guava to a classic cheesecake recipe for a tropical twist

Guava cheesecake

Image: pexels

Mix diced guava with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and chili peppers for a tangy and spicy salsa perfect for serving with grilled meats or chips

Guava salsa

Image: pexels

Use guava puree as a filling for a delicious pie, either alone or combined with other fruits like strawberries or apples

 Guava pie

Image: pexels

Guava chutney

Image: pexels

Cook guava with spices, vinegar, and sugar to make a flavorful condiment that pairs well with meats, cheeses, or bread

Freeze guava juice or puree in popsicle molds for a refreshing and healthy treat

 Guava popsicles

Image: pexels

