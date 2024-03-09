Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
Guava delicacies to try
Blend ripe guavas with water or milk to make a refreshing and nutritious drink
Guava juice or smoothie
Image: pexels
Cook guava pulp with sugar until it thickens to make a sweet paste, often used in desserts or as a spread
Guava paste
Image: pexels
Combine chopped guava with other fruits like pineapple, mango, and citrus for a colorful and flavorful salad
Guava salad
Image: pexels
Cook guava pulp with sugar and pectin to make a spreadable jam or jelly
Guava jam or jelly
Image: pexels
Freeze guava puree with sugar and lemon juice to make a refreshing and light dessert
Image: pexels
Guava sorbet
Add guava puree or diced guava to a classic cheesecake recipe for a tropical twist
Guava cheesecake
Image: pexels
Mix diced guava with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and chili peppers for a tangy and spicy salsa perfect for serving with grilled meats or chips
Guava salsa
Image: pexels
Use guava puree as a filling for a delicious pie, either alone or combined with other fruits like strawberries or apples
Guava pie
Image: pexels
Guava chutney
Image: pexels
Cook guava with spices, vinegar, and sugar to make a flavorful condiment that pairs well with meats, cheeses, or bread
Freeze guava juice or puree in popsicle molds for a refreshing and healthy treat
Guava popsicles
Image: pexels
