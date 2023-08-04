Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

aUGUST 4, 2023

Guide For A Lasting Bridal Makeup

Prioritize skincare in the weeks leading up to your wedding day. Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and use a hydrating mask to ensure a smooth canvas for makeup application

Start with Skincare

Image: Pexels

Apply a makeup primer to create a smooth and long-lasting base for your bridal makeup. This will help your foundation go on seamlessly and stay in place throughout the day

Image: Pexels

Prime Your Face

Opt for a long-wearing and waterproof foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly. Apply it evenly using a damp makeup sponge or foundation brush for a natural and flawless finish

Choose a Long-Wearing Foundation

Image: Pexels

Use a creamy concealer to hide any blemishes, dark circles, or redness. Apply it sparingly and blend well for a seamless look. Use color correctors if needed to neutralize any specific discoloration

Conceal and Correct

Image: Pexels

Set with Translucent Powder

Image: Pexels

Set your foundation and concealer with a light dusting of translucent powder to help control shine and extend the longevity of your makeup. Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness

Image: Pexels

Enhance Your Eyes

Use long-lasting eyeshadows in shades that complement your wedding theme. Apply an eyeshadow primer to prevent creasing and make the colors pop. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner are a must for smudge-proof eyes

Fill in your eyebrows using a waterproof eyebrow pencil or powder to add definition and frame your face. Set them in place with a clear or tinted brow gel for a long-lasting hold

Define Your Brows

Image: Pexels

Apply a long-wearing blush to add a natural flush to your cheeks. Contour and highlight your features subtly to add dimension and glow. Use powder products for better longevity

Blush and Contour

Image: Pexels

Kiss-Proof Lips

Image: Pexels

Choose a long-lasting lipstick or lip stain in a shade that complements your bridal look. Line your lips, apply the color evenly, and blot with a tissue. Reapply and set with a touch of translucent powder for extra staying power

Image: Pexels

Set your makeup with a setting spray to lock everything in place and give your skin a natural, dewy finish. This final step helps your bridal makeup withstand tears, hugs, and dancing throughout the day

Finishing Spray

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here