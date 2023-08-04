Heading 3
Guide For A Lasting Bridal Makeup
Prioritize skincare in the weeks leading up to your wedding day. Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and use a hydrating mask to ensure a smooth canvas for makeup application
Start with Skincare
Apply a makeup primer to create a smooth and long-lasting base for your bridal makeup. This will help your foundation go on seamlessly and stay in place throughout the day
Prime Your Face
Opt for a long-wearing and waterproof foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly. Apply it evenly using a damp makeup sponge or foundation brush for a natural and flawless finish
Choose a Long-Wearing Foundation
Use a creamy concealer to hide any blemishes, dark circles, or redness. Apply it sparingly and blend well for a seamless look. Use color correctors if needed to neutralize any specific discoloration
Conceal and Correct
Set with Translucent Powder
Set your foundation and concealer with a light dusting of translucent powder to help control shine and extend the longevity of your makeup. Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness
Enhance Your Eyes
Use long-lasting eyeshadows in shades that complement your wedding theme. Apply an eyeshadow primer to prevent creasing and make the colors pop. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner are a must for smudge-proof eyes
Fill in your eyebrows using a waterproof eyebrow pencil or powder to add definition and frame your face. Set them in place with a clear or tinted brow gel for a long-lasting hold
Define Your Brows
Apply a long-wearing blush to add a natural flush to your cheeks. Contour and highlight your features subtly to add dimension and glow. Use powder products for better longevity
Blush and Contour
Kiss-Proof Lips
Choose a long-lasting lipstick or lip stain in a shade that complements your bridal look. Line your lips, apply the color evenly, and blot with a tissue. Reapply and set with a touch of translucent powder for extra staying power
Set your makeup with a setting spray to lock everything in place and give your skin a natural, dewy finish. This final step helps your bridal makeup withstand tears, hugs, and dancing throughout the day
Finishing Spray
