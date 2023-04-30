APRIL 30, 2023
Guide for brides before their wedding
Image : Pexel
Don't experiment with new skincare products or treatments in the week leading up to your wedding
Avoid experiments
Image : Pexels
Ask your makeup artist about the products they will be using for your makeup. This will help you avoid allergic reactions or skin sensitivities
Take Confirmation
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
Try on all of your wedding outfits, including your lehenga, at least 3 days before the big day. This will give you time to make any necessary adjustments to ensure a perfect fit
Trials
Image: Pexels
Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid sugary food in the weeks leading up to your wedding
Eat Healthy
Image: Pexels
Try on all of your jewellery and accessories with your outfits before the wedding. So,that you get a proper idea for styling your look
Trial no.2
Image: Pexels
Follow your AM/PM skincare routine religiously for at least 6 months leading up to your wedding
Stick to routine
Image: Pexels
Always ice your face before makeup as It helps you reduce puffiness
Skincare tip
Image: Pexels
Drink a lot of water and keep yourself super hydrated
Stay hydrated
Image: Pexels
Try to book your flowers for the bun, 2-3 days before the wedding as there can be last minute problems finding the specific ones
Book it before
Image: Pexels
Don't get your nose pierced too soon before the wedding. The piercing should be atleast 2 months old to be ready for a bridal nath
Piercing
