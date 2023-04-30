Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2023

Guide for brides before their wedding 

Image : Pexel

Don't experiment with new skincare products or treatments in the week leading up to your wedding

Avoid experiments

Image : Pexels

Ask your makeup artist about the products they will be using for your makeup. This will help you avoid allergic reactions or skin sensitivities

Take Confirmation

Image Indian Wedding Instagram

Try on all of your wedding outfits, including your lehenga, at least 3 days before the big day. This will give you time to make any necessary adjustments to ensure a perfect fit

Trials

Image: Pexels

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid sugary food in the weeks leading up to your wedding

Eat Healthy

Image: Pexels

Try on all of your jewellery and accessories with your outfits before the wedding. So,that you get a proper idea for styling your look

Trial no.2

Image: Pexels

Follow your AM/PM skincare routine religiously for at least 6 months leading up to your wedding

Stick to routine

Image: Pexels

Always ice your face before makeup as It helps you reduce puffiness

Skincare tip

Image: Pexels

Drink a lot of water and keep yourself super hydrated

Stay hydrated

Image: Pexels

Try to book your flowers for the bun, 2-3 days before the wedding as there can be last minute problems finding the specific ones

Book it before 

Image: Pexels

Don't get your nose pierced too soon before the wedding. The piercing should be atleast 2 months old to be ready for a bridal nath

Piercing 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here