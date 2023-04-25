APRIL 25, 2023
Guide for pre-wedding photoshoot
Image- Pexels
Pick a location that has significance to you both or is visually appealing
Location
Image- Pexels
Choose a time that works best for you and your partner, taking into consideration the lighting and location
Timing
Image- Pexels
Plan and coordinate outfits that compliment each other and the location
Outfits
Image- Abdul Samad Zia Instagram
Decide on the mood and theme you want to convey through the photos or your pre-wedding video
Mood and theme
Image- Pexels
Choose a photographer whose style and portfolio you like and whom you feel comfortable working with
Photographer
Image- Abdul Samad Zia Instagram
Consider bringing props or accessories to add personal touches to the photos. Buy or rent these props some days before so that you won't face any last-minute hassle
Props
Image- Pexels
Schedule hair and make-up appointments if desired to ensure you look and feel your best
Hair and Makeup
Image- Pexels
Open communication with your partner and the photographer is key to ensuring the photoshoot runs smoothly
Communication
Image- Pexels
Instead of creating awkward poses during your photoshoot, plan your pre-wedding shoot poses beforehand with your partner
Pose List
Image- Pexels
You can use on your save the date, display at the wedding and can also make a frame and gift it to your special one
Use Pre-wedding photos in different ways
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.