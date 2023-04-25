APRIL 25, 2023

Heading 3

Guide for pre-wedding photoshoot

Image- Pexels

Pick a location that has significance to you both or is visually appealing

Location 

Image- Pexels

Choose a time that works best for you and your partner, taking into consideration the lighting and location

Timing 

Image- Pexels

Plan and coordinate outfits that compliment each other and the location

Outfits

Image- Abdul Samad Zia Instagram

Decide on the mood and theme you want to convey through the photos or your pre-wedding video 

Mood and theme

Image- Pexels

Choose a photographer whose style and portfolio you like and whom you feel comfortable working with

Photographer

Image- Abdul Samad Zia Instagram

Consider bringing props or accessories to add personal touches to the photos. Buy or rent these props some days before so that you won't face any last-minute hassle

Props

Image- Pexels

Schedule hair and make-up appointments if desired to ensure you look and feel your best

Hair and Makeup 

Image- Pexels

Open communication with your partner and the photographer is key to ensuring the photoshoot runs smoothly

Communication

Image- Pexels

Instead of creating awkward poses during your photoshoot, plan your  pre-wedding  shoot  poses beforehand with your partner 

Pose List

Image- Pexels

You can use on your save the date, display at the wedding and can also make a frame and gift it to your special one

Use Pre-wedding photos in different ways

