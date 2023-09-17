Heading 3
Guide to getting voluminous hair
Use a volumising shampoo and conditioner. Do not underestimate the importance of this vital step!
Image: Pexels
#1
After detangling, wrap your hair up on the top of your head with a microfiber wrap or towel
#2
Image: Pexels
#3
Image: Pexels
Apply a volumizing mousse or root-lifting spray to the roots of your hair
Brush from root to tip but after you flip your head upside down
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Now dry your hair in the same position concentrating more on the roots
Turn your head the right side up
#6
Image: Pexels
Pick a side and take all your hair to that side on the crown and even at the bottom. Dry them in the direction you’ve picked
#7
Image: Pexels
Flip your head upside down once again and tie your hair up in a twisted bun as high on the crown as you can
Image: Pexels
#8
Blast dry the bun and open it up
#9
Image: Pexels
Finish off with a spritz of volumizing hairspray to hold the style in place
#10
Image: Pexels
