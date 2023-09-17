Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Guide to getting voluminous hair

Use a volumising shampoo and conditioner. Do not underestimate the importance of this vital step!

Image: Pexels 

#1

After detangling, wrap your hair up on the top of your head with a microfiber wrap or towel

#2

Image: Pexels 

#3

Image: Pexels 

Apply a volumizing mousse or root-lifting spray to the roots of your hair

Brush from root to tip but after you flip your head upside down

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Now dry your hair in the same position concentrating more on the roots

Turn your head the right side up

#6

Image: Pexels 

Pick a side and take all your hair to that side on the crown and even at the bottom. Dry them in the direction you’ve picked

#7

Image: Pexels 

Flip your head upside down once again and tie your hair up in a twisted bun as high on the crown as you can


Image: Pexels 

#8

Blast dry the bun and open it up

#9

Image: Pexels 

Finish off with a spritz of volumizing hairspray to hold the style in place

#10

Image: Pexels 

