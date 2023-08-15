Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Guide to style black fits at wedding
A wedding can be one of the most memorable days in someone’s life! They like to share this day with their near and dear ones
Wedding
This is a perfect opportunity for the family and guests to flaunt their fashion style while adhering to the theme of the wedding
Opportunity
There are many unwritten rules like one should not wear a white dress to steal the bride’s thunder or a black dress
Unwritten rules
In many cultures, black represents mourning. Some believe it attracts negative energy and it should not be worn for an auspicious occasion like a wedding
Black
Recent Trends
However, in recent times, the bride and the groom are divulging traditional colors for their big day. This gives the guests, some freedom to experiment with colors
Statement
A black dress at the wedding can be a head-turner! But make sure to add a soft touch to the look
A black dress for a summer wedding may not be the best choice! It might make you feel uncomfortable. But you can wear a loose-fitting midi dress. Make sure to accessorize brightly
Summer Wedding
Black does not go well with spring colors! But you can pair a black outfit with a vibrant scarf or delicate accessories
Spring Wedding
Outdoor Wedding
Outdoor weddings can be a tricky situation. Keep in mind the venue, the season, the time, and the dress code before making your choice
Bride In Black
This might be a shocker but many brides opt for a black dress. It resonates with their personality and depicts the unique values of their relationship
