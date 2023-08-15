Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

Guide to style black fits at wedding 

Image: Pexels

A wedding can be one of the most memorable days in someone’s life! They like to share this day with their near and dear ones

Wedding 

This is a perfect opportunity for the family and guests to flaunt their fashion style while adhering to the theme of the wedding 

Image: Pexels

Opportunity 

There are many unwritten rules like one should not wear a white dress to steal the bride’s thunder or a black dress 

Image: Pexels

Unwritten rules 

In many cultures, black represents mourning. Some believe it attracts negative energy and it should not be worn for an auspicious occasion like a wedding 

Image: Pexels

Black 

Recent Trends 

Image: Pexels

However, in recent times, the bride and the groom are divulging traditional colors for their big day. This gives the guests, some freedom to experiment with colors 

Image: Pexels

Statement 

A black dress at the wedding can be a head-turner! But make sure to add a soft touch to the look 

A black dress for a summer wedding may not be the best choice! It might make you feel uncomfortable. But you can wear a loose-fitting midi dress. Make sure to accessorize brightly 

Summer Wedding

Image: Pexels

Black does not go well with spring colors! But you can pair a black outfit with a vibrant scarf or delicate accessories 

 Spring Wedding 

Image: Pexels

Outdoor Wedding 

Image: Pexels

Outdoor weddings can be a tricky situation. Keep in mind the venue, the season, the time, and the dress code before making your choice 

Image: Pexels

Bride In Black 

This might be a shocker but many brides opt for a black dress. It resonates with their personality and depicts the unique values of their relationship

