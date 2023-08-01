Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Guide to the silent treatment 

Open and effective communication is the key to a strong relationship 

 Communication 

Image: Pexels

But sometimes there might be a hitch and it might cause the communication to break 

Image: Pexels

Trouble 

Silence is powerful. But a silent treatment can be one of the most painful experiences in an intricate relationship 

Silence 

Image: Pexels

It is natural to feel confused and hurt by your partner’s behavior. But understand that this treatment might be because of a reason 

Emotions 

Image: Pexels

It is a must that you keep patience and respect your partner’s decision than making personal attacks 

Respect 

Image: Pexels

Toxic 

Image: Pexels

It is crucial to understand that silent treatment is not healthy. You should make attempts to foster healthy communication mechanisms 

Image: Pexels

 Reasons 

An individual might resort to silent treatment to avoid conflicts or attain an upper hand in crucial situations 

It can lead to emotional distress, breach of trust, long-term damage, and impact on self-esteem 

Impact 

Image: Pexels

Some of the signs of silent treatment are sudden withdrawal, prolonged silence, emotional detachment, and refusal to communicate 

Signs 

Image: Pexels

Solution 

Image: Pexels

To overcome this toxic pattern, it is important to set boundaries, initiate open communication, seek empathy and professional help if required 

