Heading 3
AUGUST 01, 2023
Guide to the silent treatment
Open and effective communication is the key to a strong relationship
But sometimes there might be a hitch and it might cause the communication to break
Silence is powerful. But a silent treatment can be one of the most painful experiences in an intricate relationship
It is natural to feel confused and hurt by your partner’s behavior. But understand that this treatment might be because of a reason
It is a must that you keep patience and respect your partner’s decision than making personal attacks
It is crucial to understand that silent treatment is not healthy. You should make attempts to foster healthy communication mechanisms
An individual might resort to silent treatment to avoid conflicts or attain an upper hand in crucial situations
It can lead to emotional distress, breach of trust, long-term damage, and impact on self-esteem
Some of the signs of silent treatment are sudden withdrawal, prolonged silence, emotional detachment, and refusal to communicate
To overcome this toxic pattern, it is important to set boundaries, initiate open communication, seek empathy and professional help if required
