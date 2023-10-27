Heading 3

OCTOBER 27, 2023

Gujarati food delights

A steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, often garnished with mustard seeds and fresh coriander leaves

Dhokla

Image source : Pixabay

Spiced flatbreads made from whole wheat flour, often flavored with fenugreek leaves, and enjoyed with yogurt, pickles, or chutneys

Thepla

Image source : Shutterstock 

Rolls made from gram flour and yogurt, seasoned with mustard seeds and garnished with grated coconut and fresh coriander

Khandvi

Image source : Shutterstock 

A mixed vegetable curry prepared with winter vegetables, spices, and a hint of sweetness, typically served with puris

Undhiyu

Image source : Shutterstock 

Crispy, fried strips made from gram flour, commonly eaten with chutney or served as a snack

Fafda

Image source : Shutterstock 

A savoury cake made from a blend of rice, lentils, and vegetables, often flavored with spices and baked or steamed 

Handvo

Image source : Shutterstock 

A popular street food, it's a spicy and savoury snack made from chickpea flour, topped with sev, onions, and chutney

Surti Locho

Image source : Shutterstock 

A spicy, tangy, and sweet potato sandwich, popular street food in Gujarat

Dabeli

Image source : Shutterstock 

Colocasia leaves smeared with a spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, sliced, and shallow-fried to make a delicious snack

Patra

Image source : Shutterstock 

Deep-fried, pretzel-shaped sweets soaked in sugar syrup, often paired with fafda

Jalebi

Image source : Shutterstock 

