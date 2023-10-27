Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 27, 2023
Gujarati food delights
A steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, often garnished with mustard seeds and fresh coriander leaves
Dhokla
Spiced flatbreads made from whole wheat flour, often flavored with fenugreek leaves, and enjoyed with yogurt, pickles, or chutneys
Thepla
Rolls made from gram flour and yogurt, seasoned with mustard seeds and garnished with grated coconut and fresh coriander
Khandvi
A mixed vegetable curry prepared with winter vegetables, spices, and a hint of sweetness, typically served with puris
Undhiyu
Crispy, fried strips made from gram flour, commonly eaten with chutney or served as a snack
Fafda
A savoury cake made from a blend of rice, lentils, and vegetables, often flavored with spices and baked or steamed
Handvo
A popular street food, it's a spicy and savoury snack made from chickpea flour, topped with sev, onions, and chutney
Surti Locho
A spicy, tangy, and sweet potato sandwich, popular street food in Gujarat
Dabeli
Colocasia leaves smeared with a spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, sliced, and shallow-fried to make a delicious snack
Patra
Deep-fried, pretzel-shaped sweets soaked in sugar syrup, often paired with fafda
Jalebi
