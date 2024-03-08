Heading 3
Gujia Recipe
In a mixing bowl, combine flour and ghee. Rub the mixture between your palms until it resembles breadcrumbs
Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes
In a pan, roast khoya until it turns golden brown. Let it cool down
Mix powdered sugar, chopped nuts, raisins, and cardamom powder with the roasted khoya
Divide the dough into small balls and roll out each ball into a small circle
Place a tablespoon of the khoya mixture in the center of each circle
Fold the circle over to make a half-moon shape and seal the edges using a fork or your fingers, creating a decorative pattern
Heat oil or ghee in a pan for deep-frying
Once the oil is hot, fry the Gujiyas on medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy
Drain excess oil and let it cool down. Optionally, dip them in sugar syrup for added sweetness
