Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
Gujju slangs you must know
Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram
It is used to define a male/ female gossiper
Chapli/ Chaplo
It is a funny word used to call a silly person silly!
Image: IMDB
Babuchak
It means jobless, with a generous scoop of sarcasm
Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram
Navri
Dobo is lovingly or irritatingly used to call someone who is out of their mind
Image: IMDB
Dobo
Vaydo
Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram
Vaydo means ‘Don't act smart'
Image: IMDB
Nakkamo
It is being told to a person who is useless
It simply means all grown up, but silly
Dhaanda Jevo
Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram
Tane dhoi nakis is usually used to indicate that ‘I will hit you playfully’
Tane dhoi nakis
Image: IMDB
Jo Baka
Image: Sodhi Instagram
Jo Baka translates loosely as look dear or see my friend
Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram
It means someone to the effect of over enthusiastic
Harakhpadudo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.