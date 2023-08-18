Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 18, 2023

Gujju slangs you must know 

Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram

It is used to define a male/ female gossiper

Chapli/ Chaplo

It is a funny word used to call a silly person silly!

Image: IMDB 

Babuchak

It means jobless, with a generous scoop of sarcasm

Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram

Navri

Dobo is lovingly or irritatingly used to call someone who is out of their mind

Image: IMDB 

Dobo

Vaydo

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram 

Vaydo means ‘Don't act smart'

Image: IMDB 

Nakkamo

It is being told to a person who is useless 

It simply means all grown up, but silly

Dhaanda Jevo

Image: Dilip Joshi Instagram 

Tane dhoi nakis is usually used to indicate that ‘I will hit you playfully’

Tane dhoi nakis

Image: IMDB 

Jo Baka

Image: Sodhi Instagram 

Jo Baka translates loosely as look dear or see my friend

Image: Amit Bhatt's Instagram 

It means someone to the effect of over enthusiastic

Harakhpadudo

