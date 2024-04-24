Heading 3

Gwalior's Toothsome Street food items

It is a savory and tangy snack made from karela slices which results in a flavorful and crunchy chaat, thus combining the unique bitterness of karela with the sweetness and tanginess of the chutneys

 Karela Chaat

It typically refers to a variation of pani puri where the puris are elongated compared to the regular one, but it tastes as delectable as the normal puchka! 

 Lambi pani puri

 A popular breakfast item of central India, with a spicy Aloo curry paired with deep-fried puris 

Bedmi Puri with Aloo Sabzi

These are deep-fried bread stuffed with lentils or spices, often served with chutney; you’re in for a burst of flavors and spices! 

Kachori

Poha is flattened rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, often garnished with peanuts and coriander, sometimes paired even with a curry 

Poha

India’s favorite street food that’s famous in every state however is adorned with regional variations 

Samosa

Crispy, syrup-soaked sweets made from deep-fried batter but with a twist of chhena batter 

Paneer Jalebi

Petha Gilori 

Petha Gilori is a regal and delicious sweet dish that consists of thin strips of translucent and soft petha often made with candied parwal, therefore striking a perfect balance between sweetness and richness

Mawa Bati

Sweet dumplings made from mawa and soaked in sugar syrup; it is indeed a decadent indulgence for people with a sweet tooth! 

Anjeer roll is a delectable Indian sweet made from dried figs and khoya, they are rich and indulgent treats enjoyed on special occasions and festivals in India

Anjeer Roll

