MAY 16, 2023

Habits that are damaging your hair

Image : Pexels

Styling your hair in tight updos often leads to the development of receding hairlines and excessive breakage

Tying your hair too tight

Cleaning your hairbrush at least once a week with warm water and antibacterial soap

Image : Pexels

Not cleaning your brush

Washing them too much or not washing them enough will result in dry, dull hair 

Image : Pexels

Hair Wash

Image : Pexels

Using hot water to rinse

The excessive heat and steam easily strip our hair of its essential oils and leaves it vulnerable to added damage

Rough drying of your hair using a harsh towel is extremely harmful

Image : Pexels

Rubbing a towel 

Brushing through your hair when it is entirely wet will cause intense breakage and unnecessary hair loss

Image : Pexels

Brushing wet hair

Excessive use of hot tools is the easiest way to damage your hair. The heat contributes to split ends, breakage, and dryness

Image : Pexels

Overheating your hair

Shampoos can make your hair dry and frizzy. So, it is important to apply oil every time before you wash your hair

Image : Pexels

Not Oiling Pre wash 

Conditioners are meant to be used on the hair strands rather than the scalp

Image : Pexels

Conditioning from the roots

Touching your hair frequently can also cause damage because of the bacteria present on the hands

Image : Pexels

Don't Touch

