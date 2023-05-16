MAY 16, 2023
Habits that are damaging your hair
Image : Pexels
Styling your hair in tight updos often leads to the development of receding hairlines and excessive breakage
Tying your hair too tight
Cleaning your hairbrush at least once a week with warm water and antibacterial soap
Image : Pexels
Not cleaning your brush
Washing them too much or not washing them enough will result in dry, dull hair
Image : Pexels
Hair Wash
Image : Pexels
Using hot water to rinse
The excessive heat and steam easily strip our hair of its essential oils and leaves it vulnerable to added damage
Rough drying of your hair using a harsh towel is extremely harmful
Image : Pexels
Rubbing a towel
Brushing through your hair when it is entirely wet will cause intense breakage and unnecessary hair loss
Image : Pexels
Brushing wet hair
Excessive use of hot tools is the easiest way to damage your hair. The heat contributes to split ends, breakage, and dryness
Image : Pexels
Overheating your hair
Shampoos can make your hair dry and frizzy. So, it is important to apply oil every time before you wash your hair
Image : Pexels
Not Oiling Pre wash
Conditioners are meant to be used on the hair strands rather than the scalp
Image : Pexels
Conditioning from the roots
Touching your hair frequently can also cause damage because of the bacteria present on the hands
Image : Pexels
Don't Touch
