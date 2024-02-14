Heading 3

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Habits that are signs of resentment

Holding on to resentment can be bad for your mental and physical health. It can cause stress, anxiety, depression, and other health problems

It also hurts your relationships with others, making you feel isolated and lonely and causing more fights

Let's figure out and explore your habits and feelings of resentment

You spend a lot of time thinking about past situations, events, or things that have hurt you or where you felt mistreated or treated unfairly

You spend much time silently criticizing others for their actions or choices and secretly blaming them for your hurt feelings

You often feel angry, unseen, and underappreciated. Resulting in subtle, passive-aggressive behavior like snide comments, subtle jabs, and sarcastic jokes

You tend to hold grudges for a long time, even when the other person has apologized or tried to make up for what has happened

You distance yourself from people who have crossed your unspoken boundaries, driving you to ghost people and isolate yourself

You tend to give yourself up for others and silently believe they owe you something in return. You expect them to know what you need and to fulfill your needs since you fulfilled theirs

You purposefully give others the silent treatment when you feel taken advantage of and silently hope that by shutting them out, they will see how much you do for them and show you more attention and support in the future

