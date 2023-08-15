Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

Habits that can ruin clear skin

Image: Pexels

Don't play the UNO reverse card with your skin

Don't ruin

Discover the power of life-changing habits that can reverse and restore your clear, glowing complexion

Image: Pexels

Life-changing habits

Having a naturally glowing skin totally depends on your healthy lifestyle choices

Image: Pexels

Lifestyle

Slide through to break these skin habits and to flaunt glowing skin every day

Image: Pexels

Steps to follow

#1

Image: Pexels

Touching your face constantly

Image: Pexels

#2

Not changing your pillowcase often

Not removing your makeup before going to bed

#3

Image: Pexels 

Consuming too much of junk food or sweets

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels

Poor sleep cycle

Image: Pexels

To have the healthiest-looking skin in your clique avoid these harmful habits

Avoid

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here