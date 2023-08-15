Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Habits that can ruin clear skin
Image: Pexels
Don't play the UNO reverse card with your skin
Don't ruin
Discover the power of life-changing habits that can reverse and restore your clear, glowing complexion
Image: Pexels
Life-changing habits
Having a naturally glowing skin totally depends on your healthy lifestyle choices
Image: Pexels
Lifestyle
Slide through to break these skin habits and to flaunt glowing skin every day
Image: Pexels
Steps to follow
#1
Image: Pexels
Touching your face constantly
Image: Pexels
#2
Not changing your pillowcase often
Not removing your makeup before going to bed
#3
Image: Pexels
Consuming too much of junk food or sweets
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Poor sleep cycle
Image: Pexels
To have the healthiest-looking skin in your clique avoid these harmful habits
Avoid
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.