Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Habits that drain your wallet
Make sure to pay credit card fees on time at the end of the year or quarter or we end up paying extra interest amount charged by banks
#1
Image: Pexels
Avoid impulsive buying. We often get carried away while shopping and end up buying products we don’t require
Image: Pexels
#2
People also believe in buying lottery tickets thinking to win a huge sum of money but end up wasting them
#3
Image: Pexels
There are various purchases made on social media apps that are unnecessary and drains wallet
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
People also have the tendency of eating outside food every day which is very expensive
Image: Pexels
#6
Smoking is hazardous to health but many have developed a habit to smoke every day and the expense incurred has no limit
We tend to buy OTT platform subscriptions to keep up with everyone but may rarely use them which is a waste of money
#7
Image: Pexels
Cab rides are very expensive. Instead, you can use public transport which is pocket-friendly
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Regular coffee consumption from cafes is a bad addiction as well as drains our wallets
Image: Pexels
Regular party and alcohol consumption is costly and should be done in limit
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.