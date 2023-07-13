Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 13, 2023

 Habits that drain your wallet 

Make sure to pay credit card fees on time at the end of the year or quarter or we end up paying extra interest amount charged by banks

#1

Avoid impulsive buying. We often get carried away while shopping and end up buying products we don’t require

#2

People also believe in buying lottery tickets thinking to win a huge sum of money but end up wasting them

#3

There are various purchases made on social media apps that are unnecessary and drains wallet 

#4

#5

People also have the tendency of eating outside food every day which is very expensive

#6

Smoking is hazardous to health but many have developed a habit to smoke every day and the expense incurred has no limit

We tend to buy OTT platform subscriptions to keep up with everyone but may rarely use them which is a waste of money

#7

Cab rides are very expensive. Instead, you can use public transport which is pocket-friendly

#8

#9

Regular coffee consumption from cafes is a bad addiction as well as drains our wallets

Regular party and alcohol consumption is costly and should be done in limit

#10

