Habits that hamper
sleep schedules
Using phones or laptops right before bed makes it harder for an individual to fall asleep. Therefore, it is advised to restrict screen time before bedtime
Screen time before bed
When consumed, caffeine keeps us awake as it provides stamina causing our mind to race. So consuming it before going to bed can make it difficult for you to fall asleep
High caffeine consumption
Rigorous exercising may lower the quality and quantity of sleep and deplete the body of energy. Instead, doing some simple stretching will help relax the muscles and help fall asleep faster
Working out before bedtime:
Sleeping on a foam mattress or pillow might be unpleasant. Avoiding a memory foam or conventional mattress in favor of a hybrid mattress may be a good move for quality sleep
Mattress type
Ambience
The ideal surrounding for quality sleep would be minimal to no lighting and noise. Light and noise are seen as hindrances to sleep, so avoiding them would help fall asleep faster
Daytime naps
While taking a nap during the day may seem like a nice way to "catch up" on missing sleep, it can really cause more harm than good. An ideal nap should be for nothing more than 20-30 minutes
While it may be tempting to not follow your weekday schedule, sleeping in later during the weekends can result in changes in your circadian rhythm
Weekend schedules
Alcohol
Even though alcohol can help fall asleep, too much can lead to poor sleep and lead to changes in circadian rhythm
Eating certain foods like chocolates, sugar, saturated fat, and caffeine can negatively impact your sleep schedule
Pre-Bed snacks
Studies show that dehydration was associated with short sleep cycles. It is important to hydrate throughout the day for better sleep
Dehydration
