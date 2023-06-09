Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Health

JUNE 09, 2023

Habits that hamper
sleep schedules

Using phones or laptops right before bed makes it harder for an individual to fall asleep. Therefore, it is advised to restrict screen time before bedtime

Screen time before bed

Image : Pexels

When consumed, caffeine keeps us awake as it provides stamina causing our mind to race. So consuming it before going to bed can make it difficult for you to fall asleep

High caffeine consumption

Image : Pexels

Rigorous exercising may lower the quality and quantity of sleep and deplete the body of energy. Instead, doing some simple stretching will help relax the muscles and help fall asleep faster

Working out before bedtime:

Image : Pexels

Sleeping on a foam mattress or pillow might be unpleasant. Avoiding a memory foam or conventional mattress in favor of a hybrid mattress may be a good move for quality sleep

Mattress type

Image : Pexels

Ambience

Image : Pexels

The ideal surrounding for quality sleep would be minimal to no lighting and noise. Light and noise are seen as hindrances to sleep, so avoiding them would help fall asleep faster

Image : Pexels

Daytime naps

While taking a nap during the day may seem like a nice way to "catch up" on missing sleep, it can really cause more harm than good. An ideal nap should be for nothing more than 20-30 minutes

While it may be tempting to not follow your weekday schedule, sleeping in later during the weekends can result in changes in your circadian rhythm

Weekend schedules

Image : Pexels

Alcohol

Image : Pexels

Even though alcohol can help fall asleep, too much can lead to poor sleep and lead to changes in circadian rhythm

Image : Pexels

Eating certain foods like chocolates, sugar, saturated fat, and caffeine can negatively impact your sleep schedule

Pre-Bed snacks

Image : Pexels

Studies show that dehydration was associated with short sleep cycles. It is important to hydrate throughout the day for better sleep

Dehydration

