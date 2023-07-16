Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 16, 2023

Habits that make you feel low

No physical activity can lead to low energy, and decrease your overall well-being

Lack of physical activity

Poor sleeping habits can impact a person's energy levels and mood

Sleeping habits 

Spending too much time on your phones can impact your mental health and overall well-being

Screen time

Negative self-talk can damage your self-esteem. Criticizing yourself, and engaging in self-doubt can contribute to low self-esteem

Negative self-talk

Unhealthy diet

 A diet with highly processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can make you feel drained and negatively impact your energy & mood

Social isolation

Being isolated and not withdrawing from social interactions can make u feel low and impact your well-being negatively

Comparing yourself to others about status or achievements can contribute to low self-esteem 

Comparison

Not challenging yourself enough can prevent you from achieving your true potential which can lead to a feeling of inadequacy 

Not challenging yourself

Always being busy

Being busy can lead to burnout and negatively impact your well-being

Trying to make others happy at the cost of your own is bad for your mental health 

People pleasing

