Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 16, 2023
Habits that make you feel low
No physical activity can lead to low energy, and decrease your overall well-being
Lack of physical activity
Poor sleeping habits can impact a person's energy levels and mood
Sleeping habits
Spending too much time on your phones can impact your mental health and overall well-being
Screen time
Negative self-talk can damage your self-esteem. Criticizing yourself, and engaging in self-doubt can contribute to low self-esteem
Negative self-talk
Unhealthy diet
A diet with highly processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can make you feel drained and negatively impact your energy & mood
Social isolation
Being isolated and not withdrawing from social interactions can make u feel low and impact your well-being negatively
Comparing yourself to others about status or achievements can contribute to low self-esteem
Comparison
Not challenging yourself enough can prevent you from achieving your true potential which can lead to a feeling of inadequacy
Not challenging yourself
Always being busy
Being busy can lead to burnout and negatively impact your well-being
Trying to make others happy at the cost of your own is bad for your mental health
People pleasing
