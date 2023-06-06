JUNE 06, 2023
Habits to avoid to reduce hair fall
Never use hot water while washing hair and stick to the thumb rule of shampoo on the scalp and conditioner for the strands
Hair care routine
The essential nutrients are required for healthy hair growth. A sustainable diet is required to improve lifestyle and cater all the other needs
Unhealthy diet
Mental health may adversely affect physical health. Taking too much stress can also be reason of hairfall
Stress
Regular and intense heat styling leads to easy hair breakage. Heat protectant may reduce the damage
Heat Styling
Tying hair very tight can lead to a receding hairline, damage hair follicles which may lead to alopecia
Tying hair tight
It is said that gum contains sugars and gelatin which may lead to hair fall
Gummies
Regular trims will get rid
of unwanted growth and Split
ends and will keep them maintained
Regular trims
Excessive combing and brushing can stain your scalp and cause hair damage and breakage
Over Brushing
Several factors like junk food. Alcohol and smoking cause hair fall. The unnecessary bad habits ruin lifestyle can cause hair damage
Smoking
It’s suggested to avoid combing wet hair as the follicles are weak and will lead to hair fall
Wet hair
