Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 06, 2023

Habits to avoid to reduce hair fall

Never use hot water while washing hair and stick to the thumb rule of shampoo on the scalp and conditioner for the strands

Hair care routine

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

The essential nutrients are required for healthy hair growth. A sustainable diet is required to improve lifestyle and cater all the other needs

Unhealthy diet

Image : Pexels

Mental health may adversely affect physical health. Taking too much stress can also be reason of hairfall

Stress

Image : Pexels

Regular and intense heat styling leads to easy hair breakage. Heat protectant may reduce the damage

Heat Styling

Image : Pexels

Tying hair very tight can lead to a receding hairline, damage hair follicles which may lead to alopecia

Tying hair tight

Image : Pexels

It is said that gum contains sugars and gelatin which may lead to hair fall

Gummies

Image : Pexels

Regular trims will get rid
 of unwanted growth and  Split
 ends and will keep them maintained

Regular trims

Image : Pexels

Excessive combing and brushing can stain your scalp and cause hair damage and breakage

Over Brushing

Image : Pexels

Several factors like junk food. Alcohol and smoking cause hair fall. The unnecessary bad habits ruin lifestyle can cause hair damage

Smoking

Image : Pexels

It’s suggested to avoid combing wet hair as the follicles are weak and will lead to hair fall

Wet hair

