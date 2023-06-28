Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

Habits to boost productivity

If you have large items on your to-do list, breaking them down into smaller chunks can make it easier to achieve them

Break tasks into simpler pieces

Image: Pexels

Taking breaks in between work can help boost your productivity. Otherwise, it could result in burnout 

Image: Pexels

Take breaks

It is important to start working on your tasks immediately instead of waiting to be motivated. This will only cause you to procrastinate

Work before you get motivated

Image:  Pexels

When you multitask, you are switching your focus between two things which can be very inefficient, makes multitasking difficult, and brings down productivity

Don’t multitask

Image:  Pexels

Get enough sleep

Image:  Pexels

Not getting enough can negatively impact your productivity. Your body requires enough sleep to give your best at what you do

Image:  Pexels

Focus on yourself

Don’t compare yourself to others as it can make you restless or frustrated, which can impact your productivity

No matter how small, it is important to celebrate your victories as it reinforces good habits and leads to more rewards

Celebrate small victories

Image:  Pexels

Optimism is the key to being productive and efficient. Take a few minutes of your day to write down positive affirmations about yourself 

Stay positive

Image:  Pexels

Plan each day and night beforehand

Image:  Pexels

Create a to-do list to plan the next day to keep you organized and prioritize tasks. It can help motivate you to achieve your tasks 

Image:  Pexels

Do not skip meals as it can take a toll on your health and decrease productivity. Eating nutritious food contributes to your productivity

Eat well

