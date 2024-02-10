Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Habits to build your inner strength

Waking up before the alarm adds extra hours to the day for building focus and energy levels. This window has few distractions, so it's important to use this time wisely to transition into a calm and relaxed mindset for a good day ahead

Waking up before your alarm 

Image: pexels 

Drinking water after waking up prevents dehydration, boosts metabolism, replenishes energy levels, and flushes toxins from the body

Time for some water 

Image: pexels 

Meditation

Image: pexels 

Meditation is a crucial practice that helps build inner strength. Even 10 minutes of daily meditation can be beneficial

Writing down thoughts, especially during stressful situations, can improve understanding and promote positive thinking. By releasing worries and focusing on gratitude, journaling can reduce depression and anxiety, leading to a lighter and more determined mindset

Journaling

Image: pexels 

Adding just 10 minutes of exercise to your morning routine can boost inner strength by releasing endorphins, elevating your mood, and providing energy for the day ahead

Workout

Image: pexels 

A balanced meal of fruits, juices, non-milk tea, eggs, or substitutes can provide the necessary fuel for the day ahead, even for millennials who tend to skip breakfast

Healthy breakfast 

Image: pexels 

Create a mind map in the morning to improve productivity for the day. Completing tasks on the mind map produces dopamine and sharpens the mind

Mind mapping 

Image: pexels 

Reading the newspaper first thing in the morning is a great way to activate your brain, and if you get your news off social media, taking a break and reading a book or magazine can help you consume and utilize information that could benefit you

Read, read, read 

Image: pexels 

Take time for self-care, whether it's through skincare, a warm shower, or visiting a spa 

Self-care 

Image: pexels 

Take a few moments to visualize your day going smoothly and envision yourself accomplishing your goals

Visualize your day

Image: pexels 

