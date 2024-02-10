Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Habits to build your inner strength
Waking up before the alarm adds extra hours to the day for building focus and energy levels. This window has few distractions, so it's important to use this time wisely to transition into a calm and relaxed mindset for a good day ahead
Waking up before your alarm
Drinking water after waking up prevents dehydration, boosts metabolism, replenishes energy levels, and flushes toxins from the body
Time for some water
Meditation
Meditation is a crucial practice that helps build inner strength. Even 10 minutes of daily meditation can be beneficial
Writing down thoughts, especially during stressful situations, can improve understanding and promote positive thinking. By releasing worries and focusing on gratitude, journaling can reduce depression and anxiety, leading to a lighter and more determined mindset
Journaling
Adding just 10 minutes of exercise to your morning routine can boost inner strength by releasing endorphins, elevating your mood, and providing energy for the day ahead
Workout
A balanced meal of fruits, juices, non-milk tea, eggs, or substitutes can provide the necessary fuel for the day ahead, even for millennials who tend to skip breakfast
Healthy breakfast
Create a mind map in the morning to improve productivity for the day. Completing tasks on the mind map produces dopamine and sharpens the mind
Mind mapping
Reading the newspaper first thing in the morning is a great way to activate your brain, and if you get your news off social media, taking a break and reading a book or magazine can help you consume and utilize information that could benefit you
Read, read, read
Take time for self-care, whether it's through skincare, a warm shower, or visiting a spa
Self-care
Take a few moments to visualize your day going smoothly and envision yourself accomplishing your goals
Visualize your day
