Pujya Doss

september 28 2023

Lifestyle

Habits we adopted from Korean culture 

A versatile exclamation that can express surprise, sadness, joy, or anything in between

Image: tvN

Aigoo! 

Cute and innocent behavior that is often used to express affection

Image: KBS2

Aegyo 

A gesture made by forming a heart with your fingers

Image: tvN

Heart fingers 

A multi-step routine that Koreans are known for to achieve flawless skin

Image: SBS

Skincare 

Learning and performing choreography from K-pop songs

Image: KBS

K-pop dance covers 

We've perfected the art of the dramatic stare-off, just like K-drama characters, making any moment intense and hilarious

Image: tvN

Dramatic Stares

Our texts are loaded with cute and dramatic emojis, like those in K-drama subtitles, adding humor to our messages.

Image: tvN

Emoticon Overload

We now admire food like K-drama stars—each meal is a visual masterpiece worth documenting

Image: tvN

Food Appreciation

We've adopted the habit of ending conversations with suspenseful cliffhangers, leaving friends intrigued and amused

Image: tvN

Cliffhanger Conversations

Image: SBS

Raindrops turn every drizzle into a romantic moment, thanks to K-dramas. We're always ready for our rain-kiss scene

Romantic Rain Scenes

