Habits we adopted from Korean culture
A versatile exclamation that can express surprise, sadness, joy, or anything in between
Image: tvN
Aigoo!
Cute and innocent behavior that is often used to express affection
Image: KBS2
Aegyo
A gesture made by forming a heart with your fingers
Image: tvN
Heart fingers
A multi-step routine that Koreans are known for to achieve flawless skin
Image: SBS
Skincare
Learning and performing choreography from K-pop songs
Image: KBS
K-pop dance covers
We've perfected the art of the dramatic stare-off, just like K-drama characters, making any moment intense and hilarious
Image: tvN
Dramatic Stares
Our texts are loaded with cute and dramatic emojis, like those in K-drama subtitles, adding humor to our messages.
Image: tvN
Emoticon Overload
We now admire food like K-drama stars—each meal is a visual masterpiece worth documenting
Image: tvN
Food Appreciation
We've adopted the habit of ending conversations with suspenseful cliffhangers, leaving friends intrigued and amused
Image: tvN
Cliffhanger Conversations
Image: SBS
Raindrops turn every drizzle into a romantic moment, thanks to K-dramas. We're always ready for our rain-kiss scene
Romantic Rain Scenes