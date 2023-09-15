Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

Hacks for long-lasting make-up

Rub ice all over your face to get a smooth base for makeup

Ice for Base 

Image: Pexels

Apply the right toner based on your skin type to make the makeup last long, it removes the impurities and gives a clean base

Choose Right Toner

Image: Pexels

Moisturize Skin

Image: Pexels

Apply a decent primer to get an oil-free and flawless texture for applying makeup

Prioritize Primer

Image: Pexels

Minimize Foundation layer 

Image: Pexels

To get a natural and long-lasting finish, apply a thin layer of foundation, it also reduces cakiness and gives a smooth finish 

Avoid using too many layers of makeup to get a long-lasting finish

Less is Best

Image: Pexels

Use waterproof make-up products for proper sweat control which guarantees the makeup lasts for a long 

GO Waterproof

Image: Pexels

The smudge-proof products are ideal for properly maintaining the makeup, prioritize using smudge Proof eye and lip products to make it long-lasting 

Go Smudge Proof

Image: Pexels

To make the make-up last for a while it is needed to have a proper blend which is only possible with well-pigmented products 

Try Well-Pigmented Products

Image: Pexels

This is the most important step to make the make-up long-lasting, complete your makeup good a Setting Spray

Finish with Setting Spray

Image: Pexels

