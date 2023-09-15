Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
Hacks for long-lasting make-up
Rub ice all over your face to get a smooth base for makeup
Ice for Base
Image: Pexels
Apply the right toner based on your skin type to make the makeup last long, it removes the impurities and gives a clean base
Choose Right Toner
Image: Pexels
Moisturize Skin
Image: Pexels
Apply a decent primer to get an oil-free and flawless texture for applying makeup
Prioritize Primer
Image: Pexels
Minimize Foundation layer
Image: Pexels
To get a natural and long-lasting finish, apply a thin layer of foundation, it also reduces cakiness and gives a smooth finish
Avoid using too many layers of makeup to get a long-lasting finish
Less is Best
Image: Pexels
Use waterproof make-up products for proper sweat control which guarantees the makeup lasts for a long
GO Waterproof
Image: Pexels
The smudge-proof products are ideal for properly maintaining the makeup, prioritize using smudge Proof eye and lip products to make it long-lasting
Go Smudge Proof
Image: Pexels
To make the make-up last for a while it is needed to have a proper blend which is only possible with well-pigmented products
Try Well-Pigmented Products
Image: Pexels
This is the most important step to make the make-up long-lasting, complete your makeup good a Setting Spray
Finish with Setting Spray
Image: Pexels
