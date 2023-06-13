Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
JUNE 13, 2023
Hair care and styling tips ft. Alaya F
Through her Instagram, we all know that Alaya loves to experiment with hair colors
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Alaya’s love for hair color
Alaya’s hair journey has seen multiple colors out of which some are bold
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Hair journey
Alaya uses Kerastase's Elixir serum everyday. At night she uses Keratase’s 8H magic night serum to hydrate and nourish her hair
Hair care
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Alaya has experimented with most colors on her hair in the past but now has figured out what colors and highlights work well on her
Experimenting with hair color
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Hair tips for colored hair
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
She emphasizes post-color care for the color to last longer and manage the hair color
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Go-to salon treatments
Alaya engages in using Kerastase products for her hair rituals to help her hair look rich and fresh
Alaya mentions wanting to go lighter with the highlights but cannot make major changes due to work commitments
Next hair preferences
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Rose gold is something Alaya wants to stay off limits as she had a bad experience when she dyed her hair the same while in New York a few years ago
Colors she’s scared to explore
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
DIY hair care
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Alaya enjoys making homemade recipes for her hair and also mentions that oiling her hair is something she has been following as a child
Image : Alaya F’s instagram
Alaya mentions that hydrating and consuming enough water are important for healthy hair and skin
Other tips
