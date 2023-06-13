Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

LIFESTYLE

JUNE 13, 2023

Hair care and styling tips ft. Alaya F

Through her Instagram, we all know that Alaya loves to experiment with hair colors

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Alaya’s love for hair color

Alaya’s hair journey has seen multiple colors out of which some are bold

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Hair journey

Alaya uses Kerastase's Elixir serum everyday. At night she uses Keratase’s 8H magic night serum to hydrate and nourish her hair

Hair care

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Alaya has experimented with most colors on her hair in the past but now has figured out what colors and highlights work well on her

Experimenting with hair color

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Hair tips for colored hair

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

She emphasizes post-color care for the color to last longer and manage the hair color

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Go-to salon treatments

Alaya engages in using Kerastase products for her hair rituals to help her hair look rich and fresh

Alaya mentions wanting to go lighter with the highlights but cannot make major changes due to work commitments

Next hair preferences

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Rose gold is something Alaya wants to stay off limits as she had a bad experience when she dyed her hair the same while in New York a few years ago

Colors she’s scared to explore

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

DIY hair care

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Alaya enjoys making homemade recipes for her hair and also mentions that oiling her hair is something she has been following as a child

Image : Alaya F’s instagram

Alaya mentions that hydrating and consuming enough water are important for healthy hair and skin

Other tips

