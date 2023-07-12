Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 12, 2023
Hair care ft. Disha Patani
Disha Patani is a Bollywood actress known for her bold fashion looks and dancing skills
Her career
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress follows a simple hair care routine to maintain her luscious hair
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Hair routine
The actress is old school when it comes to maintaining her hair and makes sure to oil it at least twice a week
Oiling
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha uses nourishing oils like onion seed hair oil to keep her hair healthy
Nourishing oils
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Regular routine
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Besides oiling, the actress shampoos and deep conditions her hair. She likes to wash her hair twice or thrice a week
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Conditioning
The actress likes to deep condition her hair and follow it up with a hair serum
Disha suggests staying away from heat as it can cause damage to your hair
Dont's
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress suggests using a conditioner after every hair wash for smooth hair
Do's
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Heat protection
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha recommends using a heat protection spray that coats the hair and protects it from high temperatures
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress stresses on using sustainable hair products for healthy hair
Sustainable beauty
