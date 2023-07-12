Heading 3

Hair care ft. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a Bollywood actress known for her bold fashion looks and dancing skills

Her career

The actress follows a simple hair care routine to maintain her luscious hair

Hair routine

The actress is old school when it comes to maintaining her hair and makes sure to oil it at least twice a week

Oiling

Disha uses nourishing oils like onion seed hair oil to keep her hair healthy

Nourishing oils 

Regular routine

Besides oiling, the actress shampoos and deep conditions her hair. She likes to wash her hair twice or thrice a week

Conditioning

The actress likes to deep condition her hair and follow it up with a hair serum

Disha suggests staying away from heat as it can cause damage to your hair

Dont's 

The actress suggests using a conditioner after every hair wash for smooth hair

Do's

Heat protection

Disha recommends using a heat protection spray that coats the hair and protects it from high temperatures

The actress stresses on using sustainable hair products for healthy hair

Sustainable beauty

