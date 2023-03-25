MAR 25, 2023
Hair Care hacks for celebrity-like hair
Deepika Padukone swears by this hack. Wash your hair with cold water instead of warm to keep them smooth and tamed
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Keep it cold!
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Overwashing your hair can lead to hair damage. The sebum layer which covers our hair strands gets damaged leading to frizzy hair
Stop overwashing your hair
Many actresses from the industry suggest using onion juice to prevent hairfall and boost growth
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Onion juice
Consider applying a hydrating mask to your hair every few washes. It will keep them shiny and bouncy
Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Hydrating mask
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sea salt
Some sea salt spray on dry and rough curls can do wonders for your hair
Be it Shraddha Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, oiling your hair regularly is one hack they swear by
Source: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Oil as regularly as you can!
A home remedy or two once in a while doesn’t hurt. Mix some yogurt with lemon juice, apply it on your hair and rinse it off after 30 minutes to keep your hair moisturised
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Apply yogurt
Detangling your knots regularly will keep your hair healthy and smooth
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Detangle
Many people may forget conditioning after shampooing their hair. A good conditioner will help you nourish and detangle your hair
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Condition your hair
Massaging your hair regularly will affect the blood flow positively and will increase hair growth
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Massage your scalp!
