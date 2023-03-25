Heading 3

MAR 25, 2023

Hair Care hacks for celebrity-like hair

Deepika Padukone swears by this hack. Wash your hair with cold water instead of warm to keep them smooth and tamed

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Keep it cold!

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Overwashing your hair can lead to hair damage. The sebum layer which covers our hair strands gets damaged leading to frizzy hair

Stop overwashing your hair

Many actresses from the industry suggest using onion juice to prevent hairfall and boost growth

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Onion juice

Consider applying a hydrating mask to your hair every few washes. It will keep them shiny and bouncy

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Hydrating mask

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sea salt

Some sea salt spray on dry and rough curls can do wonders for your hair

Be it Shraddha Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, oiling your hair regularly is one hack they swear by

Source: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Oil as regularly as you can!

A home remedy or two once in a while doesn’t hurt. Mix some yogurt with lemon juice, apply it on your hair and rinse it off after 30 minutes to keep your hair moisturised

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Apply yogurt

Detangling your knots regularly will keep your hair healthy and smooth

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Detangle

Many people may forget conditioning after shampooing their hair. A good conditioner will help you nourish and detangle your hair

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Condition your hair

Massaging your hair regularly will affect the blood flow positively and will increase hair growth

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Massage your scalp!

