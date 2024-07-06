Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 06, 2024
Hair care tips during monsoon
It’s essential to wash your hair daily, especially during the monsoon, as it helps to remove sweat and stickiness from your scalp
Daily wash
Image Source: Freepik
Instead of using conditioner, try preconditioning your hair with oil. Apply hair oil 5 minutes before your hair wash
Preconditioning with oil
Image Source: Freepik
After washing your hair, don’t wait for it to dry naturally. Ditch natural ways and use a hairdryer on a low-heat setting
Quick drying
Image Source: Freepik
Let your hair feel free and breathe during the monsoon. Avoid tying it up all the time and making your scalp sweaty
Let it breathe
Image Source: Freepik
Get shiny and healthy hair with regular trimming as it helps cut the ends, and prevent split ends
Regular trimming
Image Source: Freepik
Never step out with wet hair during the monsoon. The humidity, dust, and pollution can damage your hair
Image Source: Freepik
Avoid wet hair outdoor
Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to deep clean your scalp and hair for a healthy scalp
Use clarifying shampoos
Image Source: Freepik
Skip the styling products during the monsoon. These products can settle on your scalp and harm the roots
No styling products
Image Source: Freepik
If you get caught in the rain, and your hair gets wet, as it as wash it as soon as
possible with a gentle shampoo
Enhance rainwater hair
Image Source: Freepik
Once a week, apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp and then wash it off for a natural treatment
Apply Aloe Vera Gel mask
Image Source: Freepik
