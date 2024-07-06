Heading 3

july 06, 2024

Hair care tips during monsoon

It’s essential to wash your hair daily, especially during the monsoon, as it helps to remove sweat and stickiness from your scalp

Daily wash

Instead of using conditioner, try preconditioning your hair with oil. Apply hair oil 5 minutes before your hair wash

Preconditioning with oil

After washing your hair, don’t wait for it to dry naturally. Ditch natural ways and use a hairdryer on a low-heat setting

Quick drying

Let your hair feel free and breathe during the monsoon. Avoid tying it up all the time and making your scalp sweaty

Let it breathe

Get shiny and healthy hair with regular trimming as it helps cut the ends, and prevent split ends

Regular trimming

Never step out with wet hair during the monsoon. The humidity, dust, and pollution can damage your hair

Avoid wet hair outdoor

Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to deep clean your scalp and hair for a healthy scalp

Use clarifying shampoos

Skip the styling products during the monsoon. These products can settle on your scalp and harm the roots

No styling products

If you get caught in the rain, and your hair gets wet, as it as wash it as soon as
 possible with a gentle shampoo

Enhance rainwater hair

Once a week, apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp and then wash it off for a natural treatment

Apply Aloe Vera Gel mask

