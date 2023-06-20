Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2023
Hair Care tips for new moms
After delivering a baby, the body tends to go through hormonal changes which may lead to hair loss. Here are some tips to overcome it
Haircare
Image: Pexels
The hair is very damaged and weak so avoid getting chemical treatment like straightening, coloring, keratin, botox, or any kind of treatment for the next few months
Image: Pexels
No treatment
Take a hot oil massage to help blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth
Oil massage
Image: Pexels
Take the essential vitamins and nutrients in a balanced diet to cope with the post pregnancy hair loss
Healthy diet
Image: Pexels
Ponytail
Image: Pexels
Avoid tying tight ponytails as it causes alopecia which increases hair fall. Try tying hair loose
Image: Pexels
Heat styling
The heat styling tools like straighteners or blow dryers will increase hair damage leading to hair fall so avoid using them for a few months
Use a hair mask once or twice a week to provide your scalp the nourishment it requires
Hair mask
Image: Pexels
Try to untangle hair very gently rather than brushing it harshly
Comb
Image: Pexels
Hair wash
Image: Pexels
Avoid frequently washing or overwashing your hair to avoid the damage post pregnancy
Image: Pexels
Yoga has several poses to boost hair growth which can help improve posture and has several benefits
Yoga
