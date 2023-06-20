Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2023

Hair Care tips for new moms

After delivering a baby, the body tends to go through hormonal changes which may lead to hair loss. Here are some tips to overcome it

Haircare

Image: Pexels

The hair is very damaged and weak so avoid getting chemical treatment like straightening, coloring, keratin, botox, or any kind of treatment for the next few months

Image: Pexels

No treatment

Take a hot oil massage to help blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth

Oil massage

Image: Pexels

Take the essential vitamins and nutrients in a balanced diet to cope with the post pregnancy hair loss

Healthy diet

Image: Pexels

Ponytail

Image: Pexels

Avoid tying tight ponytails as it causes alopecia which increases hair fall. Try tying hair loose

Image: Pexels

Heat styling

The heat styling tools like straighteners or blow dryers will increase hair damage leading to hair fall so avoid using them for a few months

Use a hair mask once or twice a week to provide your scalp the nourishment it requires

Hair mask

Image: Pexels

Try to untangle hair very gently rather than brushing it harshly 

Comb

Image: Pexels

Hair wash

Image: Pexels

Avoid frequently washing or overwashing your hair to avoid the damage post pregnancy

Image: Pexels

Yoga has several poses to boost hair growth which can help improve posture and has several benefits

Yoga

