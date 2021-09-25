sept 25, 2021
Hair Care Tips to Tame Frizzy Hair
Avoid straightening your hair too often as it will pull off the moisture from your hair, making it look dull and messy
Avoid your hair getting wet in the rain as much as possible because rainwater is dirty and polluted, which may trigger hair problems
Massaging your head withwarm coconut oil, followed by shampoo and conditioner can help you calm your tresses. Wash your hair at least twice a week
Aloe Vera hair mask can give shine and tame your frizzy hair. Mix it with almond oil for the best results
Get your hair trimmed frequently. This will give you healthy and frizz-free hair
Make sure to detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb. Start by combing on the ends first and then eventually moving upwards
Gulp down water to keep yourself hydrated all the time as dehydration can lead to dry hair and breakage
To condition and deeply nourish your hair, apply a banana and honey mask and leave it for 20 mins. It will leave you with soft and lustrous hair
A good hair spa can do wonders as it will open your hair pores and remove impurities. It will also help in replenishing damaged hair
Do not skip the serum before styling your hair as it will lock the moisture in the hair and protect it from detangling
