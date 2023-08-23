Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Hair habits for silky smooth hair
Image: Pexels
Staying hydrated can help your hair remain moist and give it proper nourishment
#1
Healthy eating habits can get you to stay healthy with your hair adequately nourished and fit. Eat food that is enriched with vitamins
Image: Pexels
#2
For silky smooth hair, Fermented Rice Water and Pro-Vitamin B5 works miracles
Image: Pexels
#3
Remember to get timely trims for your hair
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Using the right conditioner along with your shampoo is very important to get healthier and silky hair
Image: Pexels
#6
When you are out in the sun, wind, or dust, try using a soft scarf or hat to cover your hair
Avoid using heat tools like a blow dryer, curling tongs or straightening irons on your hair. These hair styling tools generally remove moisture from your hair
#7
Image: Pexels
Satin reduces the friction between your hair and the surface that you are sleeping on. With lesser friction, your hair does not break and fall
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Drink as much water as you can. It is not just healthy for your body but essential for your hair too. Staying hydrated can help your hair remain moist
Image: Pexels
To stay on track with your smooth hair goals, always use a proper swim cap and keep your hair covered while you’re enjoying yourself in the pool
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.