Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
Hair masks for healthy hair
Mash a ripe avocado with olive oil for a hydrating mask that restores moisture and adds shine to your hair
Avocado Delight
Blend bananas with honey and yogurt for a mask rich in vitamins, promoting elasticity and preventing breakage
Banana Bliss
Mix coconut oil with honey for a nourishing mask that deeply conditions, leaving your hair silky smooth
Coconut Dream
Beat an egg with a tablespoon of olive oil for a protein-packed mask that strengthens and repairs damaged strands
Egg Magic
Combine aloe vera gel with coconut milk to soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and add a natural sheen to your hair
Aloe Vera Elixir
Mix honey and cinnamon for a stimulating mask that encourages blood circulation and promotes hair growth
Honey & Cinnamon Marvel
Blend yogurt with fenugreek powder to create a mask that fights dandruff and enhances hair texture
Yogurt Fusion
Mix ground oats with milk or water for a soothing mask that helps with an itchy scalp and adds a glossy finish to your hair
Oatmeal Radiance
Infuse tea tree oil with aloe vera gel for an antibacterial mask that combats scalp issues and promotes a healthy environment for hair growth
Tea Tree Tonic
Puree papaya with yogurt to create a mask rich in enzymes, providing deep conditioning and repairing damaged hair
Papaya Power
