Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Hair masks for healthy hair

Mash a ripe avocado with olive oil for a hydrating mask that restores moisture and adds shine to your hair

Avocado Delight

Blend bananas with honey and yogurt for a mask rich in vitamins, promoting elasticity and preventing breakage

Banana Bliss

Mix coconut oil with honey for a nourishing mask that deeply conditions, leaving your hair silky smooth

Coconut Dream

Beat an egg with a tablespoon of olive oil for a protein-packed mask that strengthens and repairs damaged strands

Egg Magic

Combine aloe vera gel with coconut milk to soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and add a natural sheen to your hair

Aloe Vera Elixir

Mix honey and cinnamon for a stimulating mask that encourages blood circulation and promotes hair growth

Honey & Cinnamon Marvel

Blend yogurt with fenugreek powder to create a mask that fights dandruff and enhances hair texture

Yogurt Fusion

Mix ground oats with milk or water for a soothing mask that helps with an itchy scalp and adds a glossy finish to your hair

Oatmeal Radiance

Infuse tea tree oil with aloe vera gel for an antibacterial mask that combats scalp issues and promotes a healthy environment for hair growth

Tea Tree Tonic

Puree papaya with yogurt to create a mask rich in enzymes, providing deep conditioning and repairing damaged hair

Papaya Power

