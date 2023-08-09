Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Hair secrets every girl must know
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Our hair is one of our most prized possessions and taking care of it is the only way to flaunt those hairstyles on the go
Prized possessions
Follow these tips to keep your hair healthy and long
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Steps to follow
Brush your hair before going to bed
Image: Pexels
#1
Trim your hair every 4-6 weeks
Image: Pexels
#2
#3
Image: Pexels
Oil your hair once a week
Image: Pexels
#4
Sleep on a silk pillowcase to avoid hair damage
Apply serum when hair is damp
#5
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Flip your hair from side to side to increase blood circulation
#6
Image: Pexels
#7
Image: Pexels
Don't detangle your hair when it's wet
Image: Pexels
Use a clarifying shampoo once a week
#8
