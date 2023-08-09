Heading 3

Hair secrets every girl must know 

Our hair is one of our most prized possessions and taking care of it is the only way to flaunt those hairstyles on the go

Prized possessions 

Follow these tips to keep your hair healthy and long

Steps to follow 

Brush your hair before going to bed

#1

Trim your hair every 4-6 weeks

#2

#3

Oil your hair once a week

#4

Sleep on a silk pillowcase to avoid hair damage

Apply serum when hair is damp

#5

Flip your hair from side to side to increase blood circulation

#6

#7

Don't detangle your hair when it's wet

Use a clarifying shampoo once a week

#8

