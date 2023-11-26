Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
Hair Serum tips
Begin with a small amount of hair serum, usually a pea-sized drop. You can always add more if needed, but using too much can make your hair look greasy
Start with a small amount
Image Source: Pexels
Hair serum is most effective when applied to damp, towel-dried hair. This helps the serum distribute evenly and penetrate the hair for better results
Apply to damp hair
Image Source: Pexels
Concentrate the serum on the ends of your hair, where it tends to be drier and more prone to split ends. This will help to nourish and hydrate the tips
Focus on the ends
Image Source: Pexels
Keep the serum away from your scalp, as it can make your roots look greasy. Applying it to the mid-lengths and ends is usually sufficient
Avoid the scalp
Image Source: Pexels
Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to distribute the serum evenly through your hair. This ensures that the product is spread uniformly, preventing clumps or greasy patches
Comb through for even distribution
Image Source: Pexels
Apply the serum before using heat styling tools like a flat iron or curling iron. It can act as a heat protectant, minimizing damage from the styling tools
Use before styling
Image Source: Pexels
Hair serum can be used to refresh and revive your hair between washes. Apply a small amount to dry hair to tame frizz and add shine
Refresh between washes
Image Source: Pexels
Different hair serums are formulated for specific hair types. Whether you have frizzy, curly, dry, or damaged hair, choose a serum that addresses your specific needs
Choose the right serum for your hair type
Image Source: Pexels
If you're reapplying serum throughout the day, focus on the mid-lengths and ends. Applying more serum to your roots can make your hair look oily
Avoid roots when reapplying
Image Source: Pexels
The frequency of serum application depends on your hair type and needs. Experiment to find the right balance for your hair
Experiment with application frequency
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.