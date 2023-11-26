Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

Hair Serum tips

Begin with a small amount of hair serum, usually a pea-sized drop. You can always add more if needed, but using too much can make your hair look greasy

Start with a small amount

Image Source: Pexels 

Hair serum is most effective when applied to damp, towel-dried hair. This helps the serum distribute evenly and penetrate the hair for better results

Apply to damp hair

Image Source: Pexels 

Concentrate the serum on the ends of your hair, where it tends to be drier and more prone to split ends. This will help to nourish and hydrate the tips

Focus on the ends

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep the serum away from your scalp, as it can make your roots look greasy. Applying it to the mid-lengths and ends is usually sufficient

Avoid the scalp

Image Source: Pexels 

Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to distribute the serum evenly through your hair. This ensures that the product is spread uniformly, preventing clumps or greasy patches

Comb through for even distribution

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply the serum before using heat styling tools like a flat iron or curling iron. It can act as a heat protectant, minimizing damage from the styling tools

Use before styling

Image Source: Pexels 

Hair serum can be used to refresh and revive your hair between washes. Apply a small amount to dry hair to tame frizz and add shine

Refresh between washes

Image Source: Pexels

Different hair serums are formulated for specific hair types. Whether you have frizzy, curly, dry, or damaged hair, choose a serum that addresses your specific needs

Choose the right serum for your hair type

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're reapplying serum throughout the day, focus on the mid-lengths and ends. Applying more serum to your roots can make your hair look oily

Avoid roots when reapplying

Image Source: Pexels 

The frequency of serum application depends on your hair type and needs. Experiment to find the right balance for your hair

Experiment with application frequency

Image Source: Pexels 

