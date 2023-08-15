Heading 3

Hair shedding solutions unveiled 

Unlock the secrets to hair shedding for ultimate solution and to flaunt your luscious hair

Hair shedding 

Here are 5 easy ways through which you can tackle hair shedding

Steps to follow

Overuse of dry shampoo can clog hair follicles and hamper growth 

Use dry shampoo in moderation

Constantly wearing your hair in tight styles can stress your hair follicles to cause breakage

Avoid tight hairstyles

Use hair masks 

Hair masks are easy ways to take care of your hair growth and strength. It improves the health of your scalp and makes your hair breakage-free

Consume a balanced diet

Nutrients like omega fatty acids are essential for nourishing the hair and promoting growth

This improves blood flow to the follicles, stimulating healthier hair growth and improving hair density

Massage your scalp regularly

Wet hair is more elastic and vulnerable to breakage, so it’s best to avoid brushing it when wet

Do not brush wet hair

Overheating your hair

Excessive use of hot tools is the easiest way to damage your hair. The heat contributes to split ends, breakage, and dryness. 

Make sure you follow the tips to get stronger and healthier-looking hair 

