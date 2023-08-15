Heading 3
Hair shedding solutions unveiled
Unlock the secrets to hair shedding for ultimate solution and to flaunt your luscious hair
Hair shedding
Here are 5 easy ways through which you can tackle hair shedding
Steps to follow
Overuse of dry shampoo can clog hair follicles and hamper growth
Use dry shampoo in moderation
Constantly wearing your hair in tight styles can stress your hair follicles to cause breakage
Avoid tight hairstyles
Use hair masks
Hair masks are easy ways to take care of your hair growth and strength. It improves the health of your scalp and makes your hair breakage-free
Consume a balanced diet
Nutrients like omega fatty acids are essential for nourishing the hair and promoting growth
This improves blood flow to the follicles, stimulating healthier hair growth and improving hair density
Massage your scalp regularly
Wet hair is more elastic and vulnerable to breakage, so it’s best to avoid brushing it when wet
Do not brush wet hair
Overheating your hair
Excessive use of hot tools is the easiest way to damage your hair. The heat contributes to split ends, breakage, and dryness.
Make sure you follow the tips to get stronger and healthier-looking hair
