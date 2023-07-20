Heading 3

Hair tips ft. Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor spills details on her skincare and haircare routine on her YouTube channel

Hair Tips

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira used to struggle with thinning hair that caused a receding hairline and hair shedding



Hair struggles 

She learned about her hair fall causes to tackle the problem at its root

Decoding hair fall



Mira follows a Two-prong approach for her hair. One that strengthens her roots and the other that encourages hair growth

Two-prong approach 



Do not tie your hair tightly



Tying your hair too tightly can cause traction alopecia and cause receding hairline



Don't comb/brush wet hair

Avoid combing or brushing your hair when wet since your follicles are most delicate post-shower

Hard water contains minerals that clog your pores. A hard water softener can bring a difference in your hair health

Use a water softener on your shower head



Hair dryers and other products do more damage to your hair than you think

Avoid styling products 



Scalp massages



Scalp massages can help boost blood circulation and hair growth



Staying hydrated, eating well, sleeping well, and working out is important for healthy hair

Healthy lifestyle

