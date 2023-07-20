Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 20, 2023
Hair tips ft. Mira Kapoor
Mira Kapoor spills details on her skincare and haircare routine on her YouTube channel
Hair Tips
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Mira used to struggle with thinning hair that caused a receding hairline and hair shedding
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Hair struggles
She learned about her hair fall causes to tackle the problem at its root
Decoding hair fall
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Mira follows a Two-prong approach for her hair. One that strengthens her roots and the other that encourages hair growth
Two-prong approach
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Do not tie your hair tightly
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Tying your hair too tightly can cause traction alopecia and cause receding hairline
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Don't comb/brush wet hair
Avoid combing or brushing your hair when wet since your follicles are most delicate post-shower
Hard water contains minerals that clog your pores. A hard water softener can bring a difference in your hair health
Use a water softener on your shower head
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Hair dryers and other products do more damage to your hair than you think
Avoid styling products
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Scalp massages
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Scalp massages can help boost blood circulation and hair growth
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Staying hydrated, eating well, sleeping well, and working out is important for healthy hair
Healthy lifestyle
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.