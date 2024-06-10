Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 10, 2024

Haircare Mistakes You Must Avoid at All Costs

Washing your hair too frequently strips it of natural oils. This leads to dryness and brittle hair

Over-Washing Your Hair

Image Source: Freepik

Hot water can damage your hair and scalp. Opt for lukewarm or cool water to maintain hair health

Using Hot Water

Image Source: Freepik

Conditioner helps to hydrate and detangle your hair. Skipping it can lead to dry and frizzy hair

Skipping Conditioner

Image Source: Freepik

Rubbing your hair with a towel causes breakage and frizz. Instead, gently pat dry or use a microfiber towel

Towel-Drying Roughly

Image Source: Freepik

Excessive use of blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can damage hair. Always use a heat protector and limit use

Image Source: Freepik

Overusing Heat Styling Tools

Skipping haircuts leads to split ends and unhealthy hair. Regular trims help maintain hair strength and prevent breakage

Neglecting Regular Trims

Image Source: Freepik

Wet hair is more susceptible to breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb for detangling brush instead of a regular brush

Brushing Wet Hair

Image Source: Freepik

Products not suited to your hair type can cause damage. Choose products that cater specifically to your hair’s needs

Using the Wrong Hair Products

Image Source: Freepik

Tight Hairstyles

Image Source: Freepik

Tight ponytails and braids can lead to hair breakage and traction alopecia. Opt for looser styles and give your hair a break

A healthy scalp is crucial for healthy hair. Regularly clean and massage your scalp to promote circulation and remove buildup

Ignoring Scalp Health

Image Source: Freepik

