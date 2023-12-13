Heading 3

Jiya Surana

DECEMBER 13, 2023

Haircare routine for long hair 

We know what it takes to achieve that dreamy length of hair. So, let us help you in your journey to maintaining that lustrous tresses

Lustrous tresses 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Say goodbye to your worries and follow these simple steps if you have long hair

Steps to follow 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram 

Comb and brush out all tangles with a wooden comb

#1

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Apply an oil-based serum to the tips of your hair

#2

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Apply rosemary water generously on the scalp

#3

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Massage your scalp vigorously for 5 minutes

#4

Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram 

Once a week, give your hair an awesome boost of hydration with the help of an overnight mask

#5

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

Braid your hair loosely and secure it with a satin scrunchie

#6

Image: Isha Malviya Instagram

To maintain that bouncy hair the next day, sleep with your rollers on. Use 3-4 rollers on the crown area and pin them up

#7

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Remember, everyone's hair is unique, so find what works best for beautiful long locks

Long locks 

Image: Shivam Gupta Instagram 

