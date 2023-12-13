Heading 3
Haircare routine for long hair
We know what it takes to achieve that dreamy length of hair. So, let us help you in your journey to maintaining that lustrous tresses
Lustrous tresses
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Say goodbye to your worries and follow these simple steps if you have long hair
Steps to follow
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Comb and brush out all tangles with a wooden comb
#1
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Apply an oil-based serum to the tips of your hair
#2
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Apply rosemary water generously on the scalp
#3
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Massage your scalp vigorously for 5 minutes
#4
Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram
Once a week, give your hair an awesome boost of hydration with the help of an overnight mask
#5
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Braid your hair loosely and secure it with a satin scrunchie
#6
Image: Isha Malviya Instagram
To maintain that bouncy hair the next day, sleep with your rollers on. Use 3-4 rollers on the crown area and pin them up
#7
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Remember, everyone's hair is unique, so find what works best for beautiful long locks
Long locks
Image: Shivam Gupta Instagram
