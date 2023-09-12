Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
Haircare secrets to learn from celebs
According to celebrity hairstylist Daniel Bauer, washing hair daily leaves it prone to dryness. Therefore, it is ideal to wash it twice a week
Ideal Wash Count
Image: Daniel Bauer instagram
A natural home remedy to get rid of dryness and add moisture, global star Priyanka Chopra applies a yogurt mix to her tresses
Homemade Hair Mask
Image: Rakul Preet's instagram
For strong and gorgeous hair, a lot of actors rely on a hot hair oil champi!
Hot Oil Massage
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Deepika Padukone loves to apply coconut oil to hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage
Coconut Oil
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Heat Protection Serum
Image: Amit Thakur Instagram
According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, an effective heat protection serum is the best defence against heated hair styling tools
Looking for a red-carpet-ready finesse? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori recommends using a sea salt spray, especially when you are in a rush
Sea Salt Spray
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Priyanka Borkar, a trusted name among celebrity hairstylists suggests using cold water while shampooing or conditioning. The reason being cold water seals the hair cuticles and provides an extra shine
Cool Water Wash
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
To keep heat-related damage at bay, the celeb hairstylist also recommends products with SPF and heat protectors
Heat Protectants
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
To avoid buildup or greasiness, switch to braids or ponytails instead of keeping your hair open very often
Getting Rid of Grease
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Actors like Katrina Kaif swear by a regular hair spa and deep conditioning to complete a proper haircare regime every fortnight or as required
Regular Hair Spa & Deep Conditioning
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
