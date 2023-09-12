Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Haircare secrets to learn from celebs

According to celebrity hairstylist Daniel Bauer, washing hair daily leaves it prone to dryness. Therefore, it is ideal to wash it twice a week

Ideal Wash Count

Image: Daniel Bauer instagram 

A natural home remedy to get rid of dryness and add moisture, global star Priyanka Chopra applies a yogurt mix to her tresses

Homemade Hair Mask

Image: Rakul Preet's instagram 

For strong and gorgeous hair, a lot of actors rely on a hot hair oil champi! 

Hot Oil Massage

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Deepika Padukone loves to apply coconut oil to hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage

Coconut Oil

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Heat Protection Serum

Image: Amit Thakur Instagram 

According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, an effective heat protection serum is the best defence against heated hair styling tools 

Looking for a red-carpet-ready finesse? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori recommends using a sea salt spray, especially when you are in a rush

Sea Salt Spray 

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Priyanka Borkar, a trusted name among celebrity hairstylists suggests using cold water while shampooing or conditioning. The reason being cold water seals the hair cuticles and provides an extra shine

Cool Water Wash

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

To keep heat-related damage at bay, the celeb hairstylist also recommends products with SPF and heat protectors

Heat Protectants 

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

To avoid buildup or greasiness, switch to braids or ponytails instead of keeping your hair open very often

Getting Rid of Grease

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Actors like Katrina Kaif swear by a regular hair spa and deep conditioning to complete a proper haircare regime every fortnight or as required

Regular Hair Spa & Deep Conditioning

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

