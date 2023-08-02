Heading 3
HairCare tips by Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and her fresh new haircut is literally everywhere these days
Even with minimal styling, her hair is the talk of the town, So obviously we had to know her hair care routine
Shraddha has some amazing haircare tips in place that will help you in maintaining your hair too
Get a trim every 6-8 weeks
Oil your hair every week
Try a DIY hair mask using yoghurt, hibiscus flowers and aloe vera gel
Use a clarifying shampoo every few weeks to cleanse your hair and scalp of build up
Don't use too many products on your hair
Minimise heat styling
That's Shraddha Kapoor's haircare secrets that she swears by
