 Jiya Surana

AUGUST 02, 2023

HairCare tips by Shraddha Kapoor 

Shraddha Kapoor and her fresh new haircut is literally everywhere these days

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Even with minimal styling, her hair is the talk of the town, So obviously we had to know her hair care routine

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Shraddha has some amazing haircare tips in place that will help you in maintaining your hair too

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Get a trim every 6-8 weeks

Tip 1

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Tip 2

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Oil your hair every week

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Tip 3

Try a DIY hair mask using yoghurt, hibiscus flowers and aloe vera gel 

Use a clarifying shampoo every few weeks to cleanse your hair and scalp of build up

Tip 4

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Don't use too many products on your hair

Tip 5

Image: Pexels

Tip 6

Image: Pexels 

Minimise heat styling

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

That's Shraddha Kapoor's haircare secrets that she swears by 

