Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood cinema

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia is known for her various hairstyles. Take a look at some of her easy-to-do hairstyles

Hairstyles

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Crown braid is a gorgeous hairstyle to recreate. To elevate the hairstyle, embellish it with pearls

Half-tied crown braid

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This loose wavy ponytail is neither too sleek nor too tight and is the perfect hairstyle for brunch

Loose ponytail

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Sleek ponytail

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This hairstyle is a high-end look and can elevate any outfit. Recreate this outfit for a girl’s night out or a high end fashion parade

French braid is a simple yet elegant hairstyle and is also a unique hairstyle

French Braid

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This hairstyle can be done for medium-length or short hair. Recreate this hairstyle for when you have to go to an event

Messy fishtail braid

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This hairstyle can be recreated when you have an oily hair day. Just twist the front sections of your hair to achieve this hairstyle

Front twist

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This is an easy yet elegant hairstyle. Recreate this hairstyle for when you dress up with ethnic hair. To elevate the hairstyle, add some flowers or hair accessories at the back

Half hairdo

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia’s flower hairstyle in Gangubai is an eye-catching one. All you have to do is pick your favorite flower and style it from under with your hair open

Flowers

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

