Alia is known for her various hairstyles. Take a look at some of her easy-to-do hairstyles
Hairstyles
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Crown braid is a gorgeous hairstyle to recreate. To elevate the hairstyle, embellish it with pearls
Half-tied crown braid
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This loose wavy ponytail is neither too sleek nor too tight and is the perfect hairstyle for brunch
Loose ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Sleek ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This hairstyle is a high-end look and can elevate any outfit. Recreate this outfit for a girl’s night out or a high end fashion parade
French braid is a simple yet elegant hairstyle and is also a unique hairstyle
French Braid
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This hairstyle can be done for medium-length or short hair. Recreate this hairstyle for when you have to go to an event
Messy fishtail braid
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This hairstyle can be recreated when you have an oily hair day. Just twist the front sections of your hair to achieve this hairstyle
Front twist
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This is an easy yet elegant hairstyle. Recreate this hairstyle for when you dress up with ethnic hair. To elevate the hairstyle, add some flowers or hair accessories at the back
Half hairdo
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia’s flower hairstyle in Gangubai is an eye-catching one. All you have to do is pick your favorite flower and style it from under with your hair open
Flowers
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
