Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Hairstyles inspired by Actors
Channel the suave sophistication of Cary Grant with a sleek side-parted hairstyle that exudes old Hollywood charm. Perfect for formal occasions or a night on the town
The Cary Grant Sweep
Image Source: IMDb
apture Audrey Hepburn's timeless elegance with a chic updo. This versatile style is ideal for both casual and formal events, offering a touch of grace and sophistication
Audrey's Elegant Updo
Image Source: IMDb
Embrace the rebel within with James Dean's iconic quiff. This effortlessly cool hairstyle is perfect for those looking to add a touch of rock 'n' roll edge to their look
James Dean's Rebel Quiff
Image Source: IMDb
Indulge in the regal beauty of Grace Kelly with cascading princess curls. This romantic and glamorous hairstyle is perfect for special occasions where you want to feel like royalty
Grace Kelly's Classic Waves
Image Source: IMDb
Embrace the laid-back glamour of Jennifer Aniston with The Rachel Cut that was popularised in the tv show Friends. This effortlessly chic hairstyle is perfect for both casual and formal settings
Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Cut
Image Source: IMDb
Channel the ultimate bombshell, Marilyn Monroe, with glamorous waves that exude confidence. Perfect for making a statement at any red carpet event
Marilyn Monroe's Classic Bob
Image Source: IMDb
Capture Johnny Depp's eclectic style with bohemian locks that are both carefree and stylish. This laid-back look is perfect for those who want to embrace a more relaxed Hollywood vibe
Johnny Depp's Bohemian Locks
Image Source: IMDb
Channel the charisma of Shah Rukh Khan with his signature wavy hairstyle. This effortlessly stylish look is ideal for those who want to capture the heartthrob aura of the Bollywood legend
Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Waves
Image Source: IMDb
Achieve the timeless appeal of Brad Pitt with a classic crew cut. This low-maintenance yet stylish look is perfect for those who appreciate a no-fuss approach to grooming
Brad Pitt's Classic Crew Cut
Image Source: IMDb
Embrace the beauty of Deepika Padukone with long, cascading curls that exude grace and charm. This timeless hairstyle is perfect for adding a touch of Bollywood elegance to any occasion
Deepika Padukone's Cascading Curls
Image Source: IMDb
