Hairstyling tools you must know 

Whether it’s taming your locks everyday, or trying to perfect that gorgeous celeb inspired hairstyle there are certain tools that every girl must own
Tame That Mane
No style is ever unattainable if you have these tools to master some major mane magic
Mane magic
Blow-Dryer helps in drying out strands faster and to get rid of that dreaded frizz
The Blow-Dryer
Shiny, straight hair is a timeless look that you can never go wrong with, so naturally a flat iron is an absolute must-have
The Flat Iron
A Curling Iron
From pretty spiral curls to sexy, beach waves, this should be your weapon of choice
If you want a voluminous hair and blow dry then round hair brush is just what you need
Round Hair Brush
Hot rollers are amazing for giving you glamorous curls and waves at home
Hot Rollers
Bobby pins are a must for keeping a fabulous hairstyle in place. Don't forget about sectioning clips; they're essential for styling your hair like a pro! Stock up on these tools and get ready to rock those stunning locks
Pins and Clips
Use a wide tooth comb to detangle your wet locks
Wide-Tooth Comb
It is a multiple purpose comb which gives the perfect parting. When you want to backcomb to create plenty of volume, you can also use the tail of the comb for styling