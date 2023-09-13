Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

Hairstyling tools you must know 

Whether it’s taming your locks everyday, or trying to perfect that gorgeous celeb inspired hairstyle there are certain tools that every girl must own

Tame That Mane

Image: Pexels 

No style is ever unattainable if you have these tools to master some major mane magic

Mane magic 

Image: Pexels 


Blow-Dryer helps in drying out strands faster and to get rid of that dreaded frizz 

The Blow-Dryer

Image: Pexels

Shiny, straight hair is a timeless look that you can never go wrong with, so naturally a flat iron is an absolute must-have 

The Flat Iron

Image: Pexels 

A Curling Iron

Image: Pexels

From pretty spiral curls to sexy, beach waves, this should be your weapon of choice

If you want a voluminous hair and blow dry then round hair brush is just what you need

Round Hair Brush

Image: Pexels

Hot rollers are amazing for giving you glamorous curls and waves at home

Hot Rollers

Image: Pexels 

Bobby pins are a must for keeping a fabulous hairstyle in place. Don't forget about sectioning clips; they're essential for styling your hair like a pro! Stock up on these tools and get ready to rock those stunning locks

Pins and Clips

Image: Pexels

Use a wide tooth comb to detangle your wet locks

Wide-Tooth Comb

Image: Pexels 

It is a multiple purpose comb which gives the perfect parting. When you want to backcomb to create plenty of volume, you can also use the tail of the comb for styling

Fine Tooth Comb

Image: Pexels 

