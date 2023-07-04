Heading 3
Hand creams for dry hands
Petroleum jelly or Vaseline is a cost-effective solution for dry skin. It is easily available and gentle on the skin
Vaseline
Image: Pexels
One of the traditional remedies to treat dry skin is using sweet almond oil. Its emollient properties make it nourishing
Image: Pexels
Sweet Almond Oil
If you are looking for a budget-friendly yet effective option for dry hands, aloe vera gel should be your go-to product
Aloevera gel
Image: Pexels
Ghee or clarified butter is rich in omega-3 and fatty acids which can effectively moisturize the dry skin of hands
Clarified butter
Image: Pexels
Plum Bodylovin’ Handcreams
Image: Plum BodyLovin’s Instagram account
Nut oils and fruit extracts as key ingredients sound lovely for dry hands! Plum Bodylovin’ Handcreams are packed with this goodness
Image: Cetaphil’s Instagram account
Cetaphil Moisturizers
Cetaphil is one of the brands often recommended by dermatologists for dry and sensitive skin. This moisturizer can also be used as a hand cream
TNW hand and foot cream is packed with the benefits of shea butter and cocoa butter which are one of the best ingredients for dry skin
The Natural Wash Hand and Foot Cream
Image: The Natural Wash’s Instagram account
Body Shop uses exotic kinds of butter and oils to curate their hand creams! They deeply hydrate the hands, leaving them supple and soft
The Body Shop Handcreams
Image: The Body Shop’s Instagram account
Bath & Body Works Handcreams
Image: Bath & Body Work’s Instagram account
If you are looking for an extremely effective hand cream and you have the extra penny to splurge, then Bath & Body Works Handcreams are for you! There are a variety of options to choose from
Image: L’Occitane India’s Instagram account
Organic shea butter, organic spring honey, and sweet almond oil sound like a treat to dry hands! You can find this brilliant combination in this hand cream
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
