Hand creams for dry hands 

Petroleum jelly or Vaseline is a cost-effective solution for dry skin. It is easily available and gentle on the skin 

Vaseline 

One of the traditional remedies to treat dry skin is using sweet almond oil. Its emollient properties make it nourishing 

 Sweet Almond Oil 

If you are looking for a budget-friendly yet effective option for dry hands, aloe vera gel should be your go-to product 

Aloevera gel 

Ghee or clarified butter is rich in omega-3 and fatty acids which can effectively moisturize the dry skin of hands 

Clarified butter 

Plum Bodylovin’ Handcreams 

Nut oils and fruit extracts as key ingredients sound lovely for dry hands! Plum Bodylovin’ Handcreams are packed with this goodness 

Cetaphil Moisturizers 

Cetaphil is one of the brands often recommended by dermatologists for dry and sensitive skin. This moisturizer can also be used as a hand cream 

TNW hand and foot cream is packed with the benefits of shea butter and cocoa butter which are one of the best ingredients for dry skin 

 The Natural Wash Hand and Foot Cream 

Body Shop uses exotic kinds of butter and oils to curate their hand creams! They deeply hydrate the hands, leaving them supple and soft 

The Body Shop Handcreams 

Bath & Body Works Handcreams 

If you are looking for an extremely effective hand cream and you have the extra penny to splurge, then Bath & Body Works Handcreams are for you! There are a variety of options to choose from 

Organic shea butter, organic spring honey, and sweet almond oil sound like a treat to dry hands! You can find this brilliant combination in this hand cream 

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 

