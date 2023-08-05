Heading 3
Hanisika Motwani's weight loss journey
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
From fat to fit, Hansika Motwani is the perfect inspiration you need to know for weight loss transformation
The perfect inspiration
Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress, Hansika Motwani revealed her workout routine and said she jogs her way to the gym
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Workout regime
Hanisika makes her workout even more interesting by adding swimming and yoga to her workout regime
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Swimming and yoga
Now it's obvious that Maska actor Hanisika maintain a strict diet for maintaining her body weight as well as glass-skin
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Diet plan
No sugar
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Hansika Motwani has two glasses of water as soon as she wakes up, followed by a cup of green tea without sugar
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Breakfast
For breakfast she only takes papaya before going to the gym
After coming back to the gym, she has an omelette of three white eggs with multigrain toast
Post gym meal
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Manisika always prefers boiled vegetables for lunch, it's light and always good for the health
Lunch
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
Evening snacks
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
She has biscuits and green tea in the evening
Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram
For dinner, again she like to eat boiled vegetables or salad. Sundays are her cheat days
Dinner
