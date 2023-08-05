Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Hanisika Motwani's weight loss journey

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

From fat to fit, Hansika Motwani is the perfect inspiration you need to know for weight loss transformation 

The perfect inspiration

Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress, Hansika Motwani revealed her workout routine and said she jogs her way to the gym

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Workout regime

Hanisika makes her workout even more interesting by adding swimming and yoga to her workout regime

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Swimming and yoga

Now it's obvious that Maska actor Hanisika maintain a strict diet for maintaining her body weight as well as glass-skin

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Diet plan

No sugar

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Hansika Motwani has two glasses of water as soon as she wakes up, followed by a cup of green tea without sugar

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Breakfast

For breakfast she only takes papaya before going to the gym

After coming back to the gym, she has an omelette of three white eggs with multigrain toast

Post gym meal

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Manisika always prefers boiled vegetables for lunch, it's light and always good for the health 

Lunch

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

Evening snacks

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

She has biscuits and green tea in the evening

Image: Hanisika Motwani's Instagram

For dinner, again she like to eat boiled vegetables or salad. Sundays are her cheat days

Dinner

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here