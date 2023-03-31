Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty 

MAR 31, 2023

Hansika Motwani’s Beauty Secrets 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

South diva Hansika Motwani is a beauty queen and a fashion inspiration 

Beauty Queen 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

The actress has clear but sensitive skin. That is why she takes good care of it 

Sensitive Skin 

Hansika believes in homemade beauty hacks and applies them on a daily basis 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Homemade Beauty Hacks 

The diva makes sure she avoids stepping out in the sun without an SPF cream 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

SPF Cream

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Hansika’s Sunburn Cream 

She makes a sunburn cream at home which is very effective for the skin 

You need one large grated cucumber along with one cup of yogurt 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Ingredients 

Mix the ingredients and apply to the skin. Now let it stay for half an hour and wash it off with normal water 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

How To Use?

It keeps your skin smooth and soft and hydrated 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Benefits 

She also drinks a lot of water throughout the day 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Hydration 

She loves going without makeup often and protects her skin from makeup clogging 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Ditching Makeup 

For the natural glow, Hansika never misses her workout 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Workout 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here