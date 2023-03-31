MAR 31, 2023
Hansika Motwani’s Beauty Secrets
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
South diva Hansika Motwani is a beauty queen and a fashion inspiration
Beauty Queen
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress has clear but sensitive skin. That is why she takes good care of it
Sensitive Skin
Hansika believes in homemade beauty hacks and applies them on a daily basis
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Homemade Beauty Hacks
The diva makes sure she avoids stepping out in the sun without an SPF cream
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
SPF Cream
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika’s Sunburn Cream
She makes a sunburn cream at home which is very effective for the skin
You need one large grated cucumber along with one cup of yogurt
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Ingredients
Mix the ingredients and apply to the skin. Now let it stay for half an hour and wash it off with normal water
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
How To Use?
It keeps your skin smooth and soft and hydrated
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Benefits
She also drinks a lot of water throughout the day
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hydration
She loves going without makeup often and protects her skin from makeup clogging
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Ditching Makeup
For the natural glow, Hansika never misses her workout
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Workout
