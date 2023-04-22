Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2023

Happy Month Of Each Zodiac Sign

Image- Pexels

March and April tend to be happy and lucky months for Aries. They coincide with the start of Spring and the beginning of their zodiac cycle 

Aries

Image- Pexels

Their lucky month is May as it is associated with growth and renewal 

Taurus

June is considered to be the lucky month for Gemini. It is associated with new experiences and social connections 

Image- Pexels

Gemini

Their happy and lucky month is July as it is associated with family and emotional connections

Image- Pexels

Cancer 

Image- Pexels

Leo

August is Leo’s time to shine. It is associated with creativity and self-expression

September is typically a happy month for them. It is associated with self-improvement 

Image- Pexels

Virgo

October is often a happy month for Libras as it is associated with balance and harmony

Image- Pexels

Libra

November is Scorpio’s month. It is associated with transformation and growth 

Image- Pexels

Scorpio

December is Sagittarius’ month as it is associated with travel and adventure 

Image- Pexels

Sagittarius

January is often a happy month for Capricorns as it is associated with hard work and achievement

Image- Pexels

Capricorn

February is typically a happy month for Aquarians as it is associated with innovation and progress

Image- Pexels

Aquarius

March is for Pisces as it is associated with creativity and spiritual growth 

Image- Pexels

Pisces

